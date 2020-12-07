YouTube Is Streaming 22 James Bond Movies for Free in the US This Month

YouTube is streaming 22 James Bond films for free in the US this month. From Tomorrow Never Dies, to The Spy Who Loved Me, to From Russia with Love, to Casino Royale (1954 version), the Bond movies will be available as a part of YouTube's free, ad-supported movie offerings for the festive month. YouTube Premium subscribers will be able to watch the movies ad-free. There are 22 movies from the James Bond franchise in the list which will be available to watch for free for the month of December.

Viewers can head here to access the 007 movie collection on YouTube, or by going to the Movies & Shows tab on a living room device. The22 James Bond films are available on YouTube only in the US right now. “Whether you like your martinis shaken, stirred, or don't like them at all, you can now spend your holidays with some of the most famous Bond films of all time,” wrote YouTube in a blog post.

The 22 James Bond films being streamed on YouTube are: The World Is Not Enough, Tomorrow Never Dies, GoldenEye, License to Kill, The Living Daylights, A View to a Kill, Octopussy, Never Say Never Again, For Your Eyes Only, Moonraker, The Spy Who Loved Me, The Man With the Golden Gun, Live and Let Die, Diamonds Are Forever, On Her Majesty's Secret Service, You Only Live Twice, Thunderball, Goldfinger, From Russia with Love, Dr. No, Casino Royale (1954 version), Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007.

Daniel Craig 007 movies such as Quantum of Solace and the Casino Royale remake are not available in YouTube's current list.

‘Your Movies & Shows' is a dedicated section where users can see all purchased movies and TV shows in one place. This section was recently rolled out on Android and was added in the menu alongside options such as Downloads and Watch later. Once you tap on this, it leads to the Movies & Shows page, where all your content can be seen through a side-scroll. There is also an option here to browse new titles.

