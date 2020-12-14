YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020

YouTube India has announced its top 10 trending videos, music videos, and creators, two weeks after its American counterpart did so. Ajey ‘CarryMinati' Nagar is the top YouTube creator in India, and his vertically-shot reaction video to YouTube taking down his other video ‘YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End' for violating the site's terms of service — ‘Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End' — emerged as the top trending video. In the music video department, it's rapper Badshah topping the Indian charts with ‘Genda Phool,' which also features the voices of Jacqueline Fernandez and Payal Dev. It's interesting that there is just one common track (‘Illegal Weapon 2.0') between YouTube's top music videos charts and Spotify's top songs in India. Here are the charts in full:

Check Out YouTube's Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US

YouTube top trending videos (India)

CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | "छोटू दादा ट्रेक्टर वाला " Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video Make Joke Of - Make Joke of || MJO || - The Lockdown TRT Ertugrul by PTV - Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1 Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida | चॉकलेट केक बनाए 3 चीजो से| ETV Dhee - Pandu Performance | Dhee Champions | 5th August 2020 | ETV Telugu Round2hell - The Time Freeze | Round2Hell | R2H Ashish Chanchlani Vines - Office Exam Aur Vaccine | Ashish Chanchlani BB Ki Vines - BB Ki Vines- | Angry Masterji- Part 15 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day! | Latest Episode 2933 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

YouTube top creators (India)

CarryMinati Total Gaming Techno Gamerz Jkk Entertainment ashish chanchlani vines Round2hell Technical Guruji CookingShooking Hindi Desi Gamers The MriDul

YouTube breakout creators (India)

CarryMinati Total Gaming Techno Gamerz Desi Gamers The MriDul Lokesh Gamer Mythpat Khan GS Research Centre AiSh Helping Gamer

These Were the Top Songs, Artists, Albums on Spotify in 2020

YouTube top music videos (India)