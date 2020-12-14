Technology News
YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020

CarryMinati and Badshah lead the way.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 December 2020 13:13 IST
YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020

Photo Credit: Sony Music

Badshah in ‘Genda Phool’

Highlights
  • Badshah’s ‘Genda Phool’ tops the music video charts
  • CarryMinati is both top trending and breakout creator
  • YouTube, Spotify’s top Indian songs just have one in common

YouTube India has announced its top 10 trending videos, music videos, and creators, two weeks after its American counterpart did so. Ajey ‘CarryMinati' Nagar is the top YouTube creator in India, and his vertically-shot reaction video to YouTube taking down his other video ‘YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End' for violating the site's terms of service — ‘Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End' — emerged as the top trending video. In the music video department, it's rapper Badshah topping the Indian charts with ‘Genda Phool,' which also features the voices of Jacqueline Fernandez and Payal Dev. It's interesting that there is just one common track (‘Illegal Weapon 2.0') between YouTube's top music videos charts and Spotify's top songs in India. Here are the charts in full:

YouTube top trending videos (India)

  1. CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End
  2. Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | "छोटू दादा ट्रेक्टर वाला " Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video
  3. Make Joke Of - Make Joke of || MJO || - The Lockdown
  4. TRT Ertugrul by PTV - Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1
  5. Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida | चॉकलेट केक बनाए 3 चीजो से|
  6. ETV Dhee - Pandu Performance | Dhee Champions | 5th August 2020 | ETV Telugu
  7. Round2hell - The Time Freeze | Round2Hell | R2H
  8. Ashish Chanchlani Vines - Office Exam Aur Vaccine | Ashish Chanchlani
  9. BB Ki Vines - BB Ki Vines- | Angry Masterji- Part 15 |
  10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day! | Latest Episode 2933 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

YouTube top creators (India)

  1. CarryMinati
  2. Total Gaming
  3. Techno Gamerz
  4. Jkk Entertainment
  5. ashish chanchlani vines
  6. Round2hell
  7. Technical Guruji
  8. CookingShooking Hindi
  9. Desi Gamers
  10. The MriDul

YouTube breakout creators (India)

  1. CarryMinati
  2. Total Gaming
  3. Techno Gamerz
  4. Desi Gamers
  5. The MriDul
  6. Lokesh Gamer
  7. Mythpat
  8. Khan GS Research Centre
  9. AiSh
  10. Helping Gamer

YouTube top music videos (India)

  1. Badshah - Genda Phool | JacquelineFernandez | Payal Dev | Official Music Video 2020
  2. Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav | Latest Haryanvi Song 2020
  3. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik
  4. Sumit Goswami - Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020
  5. Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B,Jasmine Sandlas,Garry Sandhu
  6. GOA BEACH - Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar | Aditya Narayan | Kat | Anshul Garg
  7. Emiway Bantai - EMIWAY - FIRSE MACHAYENGE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
  8. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Ramuloo Ramulaa Full Video Song || Allu Arjun || Trivikram | Thaman S
  9. Muqabla | Street Dancer 3D |A.R. Rahman, Prabhudeva, Varun D, Shraddha K, Tanishk B
  10. B Praak: Dil Tod Ke Official Song | Rochak Kohli, Manoj M |Abhishek S, Kaashish V | Bhushan Kumar
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
