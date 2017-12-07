2017 is almost coming to an end and YouTube India, in yearly tradition, has released its top 10 list of trending videos along with the top 10 music videos that ruled the charts this year. The global list was announced on Wednesday.The music videos list is topped by the title track of Bollywood movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania that garnered more than 320 million view in just 10 months.

Other music videos in the top 10 list include other songs like Tamma Tamma Again from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Guru Randhawa's Punjabi hit High Rated Gabru. The list also has Despacito on the seventh position. The Spanish song recently broke the world record to become the most watched video on YouTube with over 4.4 billion views.

On the other hand, the top 10 trending videos of 2017 include a mix of content ranging from independent creators like BB Ki Vines and Amit Bhadana to a cover of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You and various tutorials that went viral in 2017.

The top trending videos are, as a matter of fact, not the most viewed videos for the calendar and are based on YouTube's proprietary algorithm that takes into account a combination of factors including measuring users interactions (number of views, shares, comments, and likes).

Top 10 Trending Videos of 2017 (India)

1. BB Ki Vines - Group Study

2. Jimikki Kammal - Dance Performance by Indian School of Commerce

3. ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

4. MAKE JOKE OF - CHACHA KE PATAKE

5. That Dumb Friend in Every Group - Amit Bhadana

6. Unique Rangoli Design using Chalni

7. Aap Ki Adalat Mein Kangana Ranaut

8. Cheez Badi DANCE COVER

9. Step By Step Latest Mehndi Design For Hand 2017

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKAF4d6R9Vw&index=9&list=PLaTU3B2BLNyH-VYOMg07QU-_TtcBJMEQ5

10. Zakir Khan - Life Mein Chahiye Izzat!

Top 10 Trending Music Videos of 2017 (India)

1. Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)

2. Tamma Tamma Again | Badrinath Ki Dulhania

3. Guru Randhawa: High Rated Gabru Official Song

4. Ding Dang - Video Song

5. "Mere Rashke Qamar" | Baadshaho

6. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You

7. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

8. Jagga Jasoos: Galti Se Mistake Video Song

9. Cheez Badi Full Video | Machine

10. Baarish | Half Girlfriend