YouTube Adds HDR Support for iPhone X

YouTube has reportedly started rolling out support for high dynamic range (HDR) video content for iPhone X. HDR videos provide a broader range of colours and also supports quality video playback on a variety of screen sizes. YouTube has platforms like "The HDR Channel" that provide HDR videos for iOS.

For iOS users, YouTube videos in HDR can be viewed on the iPhone X, but the feature does not yet appear to be working on the latest iPad Pro models, MacRumors reported. To access the feature, tap on the three dots on the top right of the display while playing a YouTube video, and then tap on Quality. Here, you will be able to choose the most suitable quality. However, it will not work on all videos, and users need to find HDR videos by themselves to try it out.

Apple debuted HDR support last year with the Super Retina display in the iPhone X, which became the first HDR OLED display incorporated into one of Apple's smartphones, the report added.

On the iTunes Movies Store on Apple TV 4K, select films also support 4K, HDR10, and "Dolby Vision" when paired with compatible 4K television sets, the report added.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are also said to support HDR 10 content too, but Apple told Mashable that the display doesn't actually support the display tech natively. Instead, it uses dithering technology to deliver videos close to HDR in quality.