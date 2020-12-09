Technology News
loading

YouTube Brings HDR to Live Streams

YouTube has provided creators with an outline of what they need in order to livestream in HDR as well.

By ANI | Updated: 9 December 2020 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Brings HDR to Live Streams

This is the second time this month that YouTube launched some big new features for livestreaming features

Highlights
  • Viewers can stream HDR content on any supported mobile device, TV
  • Creators are given outline of what they need in order to live stream
  • YouTube rolled out new updates to its Premiere feature

Video streaming platform YouTube announced on Tuesday that it has launched HDR for live streams as well. This announcement has come after the company rolled out HDR support more than four years ago for pre-recorded video content uploaded to the platform.

Google-owned YouTube announced the launch of HDR in live streams in a blog post. HDR -- which stands for high-dynamic range -- video has a broader range of colours and higher contrast. An HDR video's whites will be brighter and blacks will be darker. The overall image ends up being much more vibrant than that of standard video.

With this new feature, the users are more likely to notice a dramatic difference between HDR and non-HDR video than between 4k and 1080p video. YouTube rolled out 4k livestreaming in 2016.

Viewers can stream HDR content on any supported mobile device, TV, or streaming set-top box or stick. YouTube has provided creators with an outline of what they need in order to livestream in HDR as well.

This is the second time this month that YouTube has launched some big new features for the company's livestreaming features.

Last week, YouTube rolled out new updates to its Premiere feature, which allows creators to air pre-recorded uploaded video as a one-time livestream when it is first made public.

The new features allowed creators to air a teaser trailer or countdown before the video's debut. The update also provided creators with the ability to livestream before the video's premiere and seamlessly transition into the newly uploaded video after the live portion of the stream ends.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Livestream, HDR
Apple’s Self-Driving Car Unit Handed Over to AI Chief Who Oversees Siri: Report

Related Stories

YouTube Brings HDR to Live Streams
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  2. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  3. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  4. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  6. Now Set a New Wallpaper for Each WhatsApp Chat
  7. Netflix StreamFest Returns, Available Until Friday Morning
  8. Here Are Facebook’s Top Moments of 2020
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Have the Same Design as the Galaxy A51
  10. Micromax In 1b Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome Sync Will Soon Be Optional for Logins, Payments, Password Management on Android
  2. You.com Search Engine Announced to Take on Google Search, Founder Says Will Not Rely on Ads for Results
  3. YouTube Brings HDR to Live Streams
  4. Apple’s Self-Driving Car Unit Handed Over to AI Chief Who Oversees Siri: Report
  5. Google Photos for Pixel Devices Gets Dynamic and HDR Filters, Apart From ML-Based Suggestions
  6. Minecraft With RTX Ray Tracing Now Available for All Windows 10 Users
  7. Millions of IoT Devices Exposed to Hacking Due to Amnesia:33 Vulnerability, Research Shows
  8. Google Photos Now Syncs Liked Images With Apple Photos, Hits 5 Billion Installs on Play Store
  9. You Can Now Play Chess With Beth Harmon From The Queen’s Gambit
  10. Amazon, Facebook, Google Faces PIL Over Fintech Regulation in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com