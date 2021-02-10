Technology News
loading

YouTube Accredited for Protecting Advertisers From Unsuitable Videos

YouTube had high-profile incidents in 2017 of ads appearing on videos with hate speech or other disturbing content.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 February 2021 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Accredited for Protecting Advertisers From Unsuitable Videos

The organisation studied effectiveness of tool YouTube provides advertisers who want to be more selective

Highlights
  • YouTube said it had made investments in technology that analyses videos
  • The accreditation reflects YouTube’s sustained commitment
  • The MRC was formed by the US Congress in the 1960

Alphabet's YouTube said on Tuesday it has become the first digital platform to receive an accreditation from the Media Rating Council, signifying the streaming video service effectively protects its advertisers from appearing on content deemed inappropriate for paid advertisements.

The company said in a blog post it was committed to remaining at least 99 percent effective at making sure advertisement placements on YouTube are brand-safe.

YouTube had high-profile incidents dating back to 2017 of advertisements appearing on videos with hate speech or other disturbing content, which led several major advertisers to turn off their YouTube advertisements. The platform hopes to turn a new page with marketers following the Media Rating Council's (MRC)accreditation.

"We're particularly humbled to be the first platform to achieve the accreditation," said Debbie Weinstein, vice president of YouTube and video global solutions at Google.

YouTube said it had made investments in technology that analyses videos, beefed up its staff of human moderators and expanded policies to address brand safety.

The accreditation reflects "YouTube's sustained commitment and investment to enable brands to advertise in safe environments," Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble, said in a statement, adding he hopes it inspires other platforms to do the same.

The MRC, which was formed by the US Congress in the 1960s to measure audiences on media content, said it conducted an extensive audit of YouTube, including how its internal standards for determining which videos are suitable to receive advertising compared with industry-body standards.

The organisation also studied the effectiveness of tools YouTube provides advertisers who want to be more selective and block their advertisements from playing on certain categories of videos, adding up to "thousands of [accounting] hours in the trenches," said George Ivie, chief executive of the MRC.

The MRC awarded the accreditation when YouTube met various standards, including that the incident rate for advertisements appearing on inappropriate videos was "immaterial" and less than 1 percent, Ivie said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube
Apple iPhone 12 mini Sales Slow as Smaller Smartphones Lose Appeal: Counterpoint

Related Stories

YouTube Accredited for Protecting Advertisers From Unsuitable Videos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Teasers Begin Ahead of Official Announcement
  3. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  4. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 Specifications Leak
  6. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  7. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  8. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  9. Poco M3 Review: Good Performance for the Price
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker Hit by Cyber-Attack, Won't Pay Ransom or Negotiate
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Says India's Orders to Block Accounts Inconsistent With Local Law
  2. Redmi K40 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped; Design, Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo F19 Pro+, Find X3, X3 Pro Spotted on Google ARCore Supported Devices List: Report
  4. Facebook Faces New UK Class Action After Data Harvesting Scandal
  5. YouTube Accredited for Protecting Advertisers From Unsuitable Videos
  6. Apple iPhone 12 mini Sales Slow as Smaller Smartphones Lose Appeal: Counterpoint
  7. WhatsApp UPI Transaction Volume Declined in January, PhonePe Continues to Lead the Market: NPCI Data
  8. Realme Race Series Tipped to Launch in India as Realme GT
  9. Tencent Hit With Fresh Anti-Monolopy Complaint, This Time From General Motors China Venture
  10. Samsung Days Sale: Offers on Smartphones, Tablets for Valentine’s Week Till February 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com