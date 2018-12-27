NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Faces Outrage After Lifting Creator's Video Without Credit

, 27 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Faces Outrage After Lifting Creator's Video Without Credit

YouTube used the freebooted video to wish Merry Christmas on Twitter

Highlights

  • The company lifted the video from YouTuber Lily Hevesh’s account
  • YouTube later acknowledged the error and credited Hevesh
  • YouTube’s terms and conditions allow it to legally use other’s content

YouTube Rewind 2018's notoriety hasn't even died down and the video streaming service has found itself in hot water again. The company on Wednesday was accused of exploiting the creators on its own platform after it used an edited version of a video by YouTuber Lily Hevesh to wish its Twitter followers ‘Merry Christmas' and offered no credit to Hevesh or mentioned her channel. The YouTube's edited version of the video had even removed the intro, which included a welcome message to Hevesh's channel. After the backlash, the company posted another tweet acknowledging the mistake and credited Lily Hevesh in a reply to the original tweet.

While it is legal for YouTube to edit and re-upload any videos posted on the platform as the company owns a limited license to anything published on the service, it is ethically problematic, notes The Verge, which was first to report on the matter. YouTube itself condemns this type of behaviour among creators on the platform.

Lily Hevesh is a self-described professional domino artist and uses YouTube to showcase her work and solicit business around dominoes. At the time of writing this post, she had over two million subscribers.

Hevesh came to know about YouTube's tweet after some Twitter users familiar with her work mentioned her in the replies. Although she was surprised with the omission, she was happy that YouTube found her work worth featuring.

“I'm pretty surprised they didn't at least tag me or something. @youtube should know better than to re-upload people's content with no credit :/ But hey, it's cool that they featured my video and that's a nice little Christmas present!,” Hevesh tweeted.

Other YouTube creators and users weren't so kind to the streaming platform.

“Super cool stolen video!,” replied one YouTuber to the original tweet.

“You're a site that thrives on users discovering new content creators, I'm not sure what you gain with not crediting the artist,” remarked another Twitter user.

A shout out from YouTube to its over 71 million followers on Twitter with proper credit to Hevesh would certainly have helped her a lot in getting more visibility to her work. Freebooting the video prevented her from getting the much-deserved recognition. Although YouTube did give her a shout out after the outrage, the intentional removal of credit in the first place doesn't look good on the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Google
Jio in 2019: Nine Things to Look Forward to From Reliance Jio Next Year
Epic Games Store Does Not Share User Data With Tencent: Tim Sweeney
Pricee
YouTube Faces Outrage After Lifting Creator's Video Without Credit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched
  2. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
  3. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  4. Realme A1 Tipped to Be Realme's Next Budget Smartphone in India
  5. Sony Launches WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India
  6. Nine Things to Look Forward to From Reliance Jio in 2019
  7. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. PUBG Mobile Ban By 'High Court of Maharashtra' Is Fake News
  9. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie via OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update
  10. Flipkart Reveals Its Best Selling Mobiles and Phone Brands of 2018
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.