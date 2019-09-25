Technology News
loading

YouTube Creators Hit by Massive Wave of Account Hijacks: Report

The YouTube account hacks said to be the result of hackers use phishing emails to lure victims on fake Google login pages.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 12:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Creators Hit by Massive Wave of Account Hijacks: Report

YouTube creators, particularly in the auto-tuning and car review community, have become target of a massive wave of account hijacks, a media report said on Tuesday.

The account hacks are the result of a coordinated campaign where hackers use phishing emails to lure victims on fake Google login pages from where they collect users' account credentials, an investigation by ZDNet found.

Victims of the attacks that have hit the creator community over the weekend include several high-profile car reviewers, the report said.

A YouTube spokesperson, however, told IANS that it has "not seen evidence of an increase in hacking attempts over the weekend."

"We take account security very seriously and regularly notify users when we detect suspicious activity. We encourage users to enable two-factor authentication as part of Google's account Security Checkup, which decreases the risk of hacking. If a user has reason to believe their account was compromised, they can notify our team to secure the account and regain control," the YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

Twitter, however, is flooded with complaints about missing channels from YouTube. Some users from India have also reported the atttacks.

"I am a subscriber & also a big fan of his work #Musafirakajoshi and Somebody hacked my brother Rahul joshi's YouTube channel #Musafirakajoshi @YouTubeIndia Please get in touch with him as soon as possible. @YouTubeIndia And bring his channel back as soon," wrote one Twitter user.

"The recent phishing attacks on YouTube are an escalation of a classic scheme, in which users are lured to fake login pages, where they enter legitimate credentials. Cybercriminals are always looking for the weakest link in the cybersecurity protecting valuable assets; in this case, it was users," Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist at Synopsys Integrity Group, said in statement.

According to a YouTube video from Life of Palos uploaded over the weekend, hackers were capable of bypassing two-factor authentication on users' accounts.

Hackers targeting YouTubers might have used Modlishka, a reverse proxy-based phishing toolkit that can also intercept 2FA SMS codes, he suggested.

The best proactive defence against such attacks is education. With the right knowledge, many fewer users would have fallen victim to these attacks.

"While SMS 2-factor authentication is better than no second factor, this incident is still a reminder of its weaknesses which is why NIST stopped recommending its use back in 2016," said Bill Lummis, Technical Program Manager at HackerOne.

"It is important that the industry moves towards newer tools such as time-based One-time Password (TOTP), which recycles numbers every 30-90 seconds on a physical device, or Universal 2nd Factor (U2F), such as Yubikey, given that attacks like this will only become easier to execute over time," Lummis said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Google
Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Get New Android 10 Update: How to Download
Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft
Honor Smartphones
YouTube Creators Hit by Massive Wave of Account Hijacks: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  2. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  4. Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Dish TV to Launch Android Set-Top Box in Bid to Counter Jio Fiber
  6. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  8. ACT Fibernet Now Offers Up to 1,000GB Extra Data on Broadband Plans
  9. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
  10. Dell Launched New XPS, Inspiron Series Notebooks, Gaming Laptops in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Joker Release Date in India Brought Forward to October 2
  2. Fiio M5 Portable High-Resolution Audio Player Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,990
  3. Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft
  4. Gmail Dark Theme Now Rolling Out on Android and iOS
  5. YouTube Creators Hit by Massive Wave of Account Hijacks: Report
  6. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Get New Android 10 Update: How to Download
  7. tvOS 13 Released With Multi-User Support: What's New, How to Download and Install
  8. Diwali With Mi Sale: Price Cuts on Poco F1, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, More Xiaomi Phones Revealed
  9. iOS 13.1, iPadOS Released With Bug Fixes and New Features: What's New, How to Download and Install
  10. Huawei CFO Fighting US Extradition Says Her Rights Were Violated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.