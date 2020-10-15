Technology News
loading

YouTube to Remove Content With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

YouTube said it would now ban any COVID-19 vaccine claims that contradict consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 October 2020 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube to Remove Content With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

YouTube says it already removes content that disputes the existence or transmission of COVID-19

Highlights
  • YouTube said it would be announcing more steps in the coming weeks
  • Misinformation on coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media
  • YouTube will remove claims that vaccine will kill people

Alphabet's YouTube said on Wednesday it would remove videos from YouTube containing misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, expanding its current rules against falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

The video platform said it would now ban any content with claims about COVID-19 vaccines that contradict consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization.

YouTube said in an email that this would include removing claims that the vaccine will kill people or cause infertility, or that microchips will be implanted in people who receive the vaccine.

A YouTube spokesman told Reuters that general discussions in videos about "broad concerns" over the vaccine would remain on the platform.

YouTube says it already removes content that disputes the existence or transmission of COVID-19, promotes medically unsubstantiated methods of treatment, discourages people from seeking medical care or explicitly disputes health authorities' guidance on self-isolation or social distancing.

Conspiracy theories and misinformation about the new coronavirus vaccines have proliferated on social media during the pandemic, including through anti-vaccine personalities on YouTube and through viral videos shared across multiple platforms.

Although drugmakers and researchers are working on various treatments, vaccines are at the heart of the long-term fight to stop the new coronavirus, which has killed more than a million people, infected more than 38 million and crippled the global economy.

In its email, YouTube said it had removed over 2,00,000 videos related to dangerous or misleading COVID-19 information since early February.

Andy Pattison, manager of digital solutions at the World Health Organization, told Reuters that the WHO meets weekly with the policy team at YouTube to discuss content trends and potentially problematic videos. Pattison said the WHO was encouraged by YouTube's announcement on coronavirus vaccine misinformation.

The company also said it was limiting the spread of COVID-19 related misinformation on the site, including certain borderline videos about COVID-19 vaccines. A spokesman declined to provide examples of such borderline content.

YouTube said it would be announcing more steps in the coming weeks to emphasise authoritative information about COVID-19 vaccines on the site.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, COVID 19, misinformation
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Receive OxygenOS 11 Update in December: Report
Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First

Related Stories

YouTube to Remove Content With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India on October 15
  8. OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched
  9. OnePlus 8T Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Gray Ash Colour Variant: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
  2. Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First
  3. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Receive OxygenOS 11 Update in December: Report
  4. YouTube to Remove Content With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  5. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  6. Tata Group Looking for Stake in IPO-Bound Online Grocer BigBasket: Report
  7. Jio May Soon Launch Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer
  8. OnePlus Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
  9. Monster Hunter Trailer Sets Up the Next Action Epic From Resident Evil Duo
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With October 2020 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com