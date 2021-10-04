YouTube is reportedly adding a new feature that allows users to continue watching videos from phones and other devices on the Web through its Miniplayer. When users partially watch a video on YouTube for Android or iOS and close the video, with the latest feature, they will be able to resume the same video by opening YouTube on the Web. The video will display in the bottom-right corner of the YouTube website with the “Continue watching” text appearing right below the video title on the Miniplayer. YouTube rolled out the Miniplayer feature for all desktop users back in 2018 and it allows users to collapse a video into a smaller window at the bottom of the screen so users can browse through YouTube simultaneously.

The new feature for YouTube was first reported by 9to5Google. As per the report, users can continue watching videos from their phones and other devices on the Web with YouTube's Miniplayer. The small video player will come with a play button to resume from where the user left off on phone. Clicking anywhere within the floating window will take the user to the full video page.

According to the report, the latest feature will work with YouTube for Android TV also and users need to be logged in to the same Google Account to enable syncing. YouTube has not officially announced the rollout of this feature. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the new feature on the YouTube website.

In a similar development, YouTube is also testing a new feature that allows users to download videos on their desktop Web browser. This feature is available as an experimental feature for Premium subscribers until October 19, but YouTube is likely to launch it officially soon.