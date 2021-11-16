Technology News
loading

YouTube Co-Founder Changes Description of First-Ever Video on Site to Oppose Hiding Dislike Count

Jawed Karim also commented on the video YouTube shared detailing its move to hide the dislike count.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 16 November 2021 12:55 IST
YouTube Co-Founder Changes Description of First-Ever Video on Site to Oppose Hiding Dislike Count

Karim updated description of the first-ever video uploaded on YouTube 'Me At The Zoo'

Highlights
  • YouTube recently took the decision to hide video dislike counts
  • Said research teams found that groups of viewers were targeting creators
  • YouTube has asserted the change will protect small creators

YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim has reacted to the video streaming platform's changes to the dislike option, saying it's “a stupid idea”. YouTube recently announced that it will stop showing dislike counts on all videos hosted on its platform to protect creators from harassment and targeted attacks. But the decision has not gone down well with many YouTube users, including some video creators. To show his disapproval, Karim updated the description of the first-ever video uploaded on YouTube -- “Me At The Zoo”.

“When every YouTuber agrees that removing dislikes is a stupid idea, it probably is. Try again, YouTube,” he wrote in the description. Besides being the co-founder of YouTube, he is also the first person to upload a video to the site, which is the “Me At The Zoo” video. Later, YouTube was sold to Google.

Karim also commented on the video YouTube shared detailing its move to hide the dislike count. Matt Koval, the Creator Liaison of YouTube, explained to viewers what the move would mean. Koval says the dislike option allowed creators to know whether the video was good or not but, unfortunately, research teams found that groups of viewers were targeting a creator, usually because they don't like the creator.

“Matt doesn't look excited because he knows it's the wrong decision,” Karim said.

Ironically, the Matt Koval video has got 139,000 dislike counts against just 14,000 likes. Critics often cite the public count of likes — or dislikes — on a video post to suggest it is harmful. Facebook and Instagram have allowed users to remove the option. After the recent move by YouTube, users will still be able to click on the “dislike” button below a clip but the creators will no longer see the negative review count.

YouTube has asserted the change will protect small creators who are targeted by dislike attacks. It said it wants to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators". YouTube's research has shown that making the dislike count private would result in a reduction of harassment of creators.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Jawed Karim, Google
Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones in December With Snapdragon SoCs
Vivo S12 Series Tipped to Launch by November-End, Around the Same Time as Oppo Reno 7 Series

Related Stories

YouTube Co-Founder Changes Description of First-Ever Video on Site to Oppose Hiding Dislike Count
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  3. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  4. Over 15,000 Bitcoins Worth Nearly $1 Billion Just Got Transferred
  5. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  6. No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Edge Out F9
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Back Goes Official
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Specifications Tipped
  9. Infinix Note 11i With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Getting November 2021 Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Reaches 1 Crore Downloads on Google Play Store in Less Than a Week Since Launch
  2. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Free Public Beta Now Available for Xbox, PC Users
  3. Coinbase Co-Founder's New VC Firm Paradigm Raises $2.5 Billion for Crypto Investments
  4. Wearables Market in India Grew 93.8 Percent YoY in Q3 2021, Local Brands Captured a Major Share: IDC
  5. Moto G71 Specifications Leak, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  6. Oppo A95 With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Brings Ability to Install Apps on Android TV Through Smartphones, Users Report
  8. Garena Free Fire Most Downloaded Game in October Globally, Most Installed in India: Sensor Tower
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Getting Updated With Power Consumption Optimisation, November 2021 Security Patch
  10. Barbados to Become the First Nation With a Virtual Embassy in the Metaverse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com