Technology News
loading

YouTube Bans New Videos Claiming US Election Fraud Following Criticism

YouTube has been hammered with criticism for continuing to host videos spreading misinformation aimed at undermining the results of the election.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 December 2020 10:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Bans New Videos Claiming US Election Fraud Following Criticism

Videos removed will include those with claims of software glitches affecting the outcome of the vote

Highlights
  • Google and Facebook temporarily stopped election-related advertisements
  • The move is in keeping with YouTube practice during previous US election
  • Trump still refuses to concede to Democrat Biden

YouTube on Wednesday banned new videos with bogus claims of election fraud, saying enough states have certified Joe Biden as the next US president to make it official.

Meanwhile, YouTube parent Google said it will lift a moratorium on election-related advertising on Thursday given the outcome in the US has been decided.

Google, as well as Facebook, temporarily stopped taking election-related advertisements to prevent being used to spread misinformation or confusion among US voters.

“To protect users, we regularly pause ads for a discrete period over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information," Google said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

"While we no longer consider this post-election period to be a sensitive event, we will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process."

Google-owned YouTube, however, has been hammered with criticism for continuing to host videos spreading misinformation aimed at undermining the results of the election.

The position changed on Wednesday with a ban being rolled out at the leading video-sharing platform.

A "safe harbour deadline" for the election passed on Tuesday, with enough states certifying election results to make former vice president Biden the winner, the platform said.

"Given that, we will start removing any piece of content uploaded today (or anytime after) that misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election," YouTube said in a blog post.

The move is in keeping with YouTube practice during previous US elections, according to YouTube.

Videos removed will include those with claims of software glitches or counting errors affecting the outcome of the vote.

"As always, news coverage and commentary on these issues can remain on our site if there's sufficient education, documentary, scientific or artistic context," YouTube said.

Only a small portion of YouTube viewing has been election-related content, with the bulk of that generated by authoritative news sources, according to the company.

The US Supreme Court dealt the latest blow Tuesday to Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election loss when it denied his allies' attempt to block the certification of votes in key state Pennsylvania.

More than a month since the November 3 election, Trump still refuses to concede to Democrat Biden, who has a seven million-vote lead, and continues to make baseless claims of fraud.

Facebook did not respond to a query about plans regarding is suspension of post-election political advertisements, which remained in effect.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Google, US Elections 2020
SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch, Elon Musk Hailed Ascent as Success

Related Stories

YouTube Bans New Videos Claiming US Election Fraud Following Criticism
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Reveals the Top Trends of 2020 With ‘Year in Search’
  2. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  3. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  4. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  5. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  7. SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch
  8. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Cyberpunk 2077: Things to Know Before You Buy
  10. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo K12 With Dual Rear Cameras, Lenovo K12 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched
  3. Sony to Buy US Anime Giant Crunchyroll for $1.17 Billion
  4. Google Will Lift Post-US Presidential Election Political Advertisement Ban Today
  5. YouTube Bans New Videos Claiming US Election Fraud Following Criticism
  6. SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch, Elon Musk Hailed Ascent as Success
  7. Facebook Risks Instagram-WhatsApp Breakup in Antitrust Case
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Battery Capacities, Back Panel Design Tipped; May Offer 55W Fast Charging
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72 May Come With Quad Rear Camera Setup Instead of Penta Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com