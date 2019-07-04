Technology News
YouTube Bans Instructional Hacking and Phishing Videos

YouTube said it would not allow videos "showing users how to bypass secure computer systems or steal user credentials and personal data."

4 July 2019
YouTube's recent policy update has added a new item to the list of "harmful or dangerous content", specifically, "instructional hacking and phishing" videos. The changes have left content creators puzzled, the media has reported.

The video-sharing platform has been facing flak for building a business on other people's copyrights and in recent years for its vacillating policies on irredeemable content. You can see the updated Harmful or dangerous content page. Under the sub-head instructional hacking and phishing, YouTube said it would not allow videos "showing users how to bypass secure computer systems or steal user credentials and personal data."

"Lack of clarity about the permissibility of cyber-security related content has been an issue for years. In the past, hacking videos in years past could be removed if enough viewers submitted reports objecting to them or if moderators found the videos violated other articulated policies. Now that there's a written rule, there's renewed concern about how the policy is being applied," The Register reported on Wednesday.

A security researcher and educator named Kody Kinzie who uploads hacking videos to YouTube's Null Byte channel, on Tuesday said a video created for the US July 4 holiday to demonstrate launching fireworks over Wi-Fi couldn't be uploaded because of the new change.

"I'm worried for everyone that teaches about infosec and tries to fill in the gaps for people who are learning. It is hard, often boring, and expensive to learn cybersecurity," he tweeted.

Kinzie clarified that YouTube had problems with three previous videos, which got flagged and are either in the process of review or have already been appealed and restored, according to The Register.

