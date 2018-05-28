Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Ban Ordered by Egypt Over 2012 Video 'Innocence of Muslims'

 
, 28 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Ban Ordered by Egypt Over 2012 Video 'Innocence of Muslims'

Highlights

  • Regulators must block YouTube for one month: court
  • Video denigrates the Prophet Mohammad, said court
  • A lower court had ruled to block YouTube in 2013

Egypt's top administrative court ruled on Saturday that regulators must block the video file-sharing site YouTube for one month over a video that denigrates the Prophet Mohammad, a lawyer who filed the case told Reuters.

A lower administrative court had ordered that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology block YouTube, owned by Google, in 2013 over the video, but the case was appealed and its ruling stayed during the appeal process.

The ministry at the time said it would be impossible to enforce the ruling without also disrupting Google's Internet search engine, incurring potentially huge costs and job losses in the Arab world's most populous country.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology was not immediately available for comment. YouTube appeared to be working in Egypt on Saturday as of 1250 GMT.

The film "Innocence of Muslims", a low-budget 13-minute video, was billed as a film trailer and made in California with private funding. It provoked a wave of anti-American unrest in Egypt and other Muslim countries when it appeared in 2012.

Mohamed Hamid Salem, a lawyer who filed the case in 2013, said the ruling also orders that all links that broadcast the film be blocked.

The ruling is considered final and cannot be appealed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Entertainment, Apps, Internet, Google, YouTube, Egypt
As Europe's Data Law Takes Effect, Watchdogs Go After Tech Companies
Best AC deals
YouTube Ban Ordered by Egypt Over 2012 Video 'Innocence of Muslims'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Samsung's New Phones, OnePlus 6 and Realme 1 in India, and More News This Week
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone Starts Receiving Group Audio Calls: Report
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  4. Mi Note 5 Price, Specifications Spotted; May Debut on May 31
  5. PornHub Launches Its Own VPN Service for Secure Browsing
  6. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  7. YouTube Ban Ordered by Egypt Over 2012 Video 'Innocence of Muslims'
  8. Vivo X21 Now Available for Pre-Booking in India
  9. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 2GB of Free Data Per Day Ahead of IPL 2018 Final
  10. All Marvel Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.