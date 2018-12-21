YouTube seems to be testing a new way to let users have more control over videos that play automatically after one gets over. As of now, YouTube lets users view a bunch of videos that are queued up in the autoplay lineup but there's barely anything a user can do apart from simply turning off the feature. Videos that appear in the 'Up next' column play automatically if the autoplay toggle is enabled.

Currently, YouTube decides which videos are available in the autoplay queue based on a user's viewing habits and other parameters. YouTube is now looking to change things by offering custom options above the 'Up next' column, reports Android Police. The feature is apparently being tested in India with select users.

According to these users, YouTube now displays filters that let users pick from options such as 'Suggestions', 'Related', 'Recommended for you', and others. Based on these filters, YouTube changes the videos in the 'Up next' column. The feature doesn't let users pick exactly what they want to see next, but offers a certain level of customisation. YouTube seems to be testing a variant of these filters.

We weren't able to locate these filters on the YouTube app on our Android device yet. This means YouTube is probably testing it out across a small set of users. India being a huge market for YouTube, it's not a surprise that the company is reportedly testing the feature amongst its Indian users.

Nevertheless, it would be a welcome change for YouTube users across the globe. By offering a little more control to users, YouTube might just increase Autoplay usage in the near future.