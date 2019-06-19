Technology News
loading

YouTube AR Beauty Try-On Feature Now Available, Lets Users Try on Makeup Virtually

M·A·C Cosmetics is the first brand to partner with FameBit to launch an AR Beauty Try-On campaign.

By | Updated: 19 June 2019 17:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube AR Beauty Try-On Feature Now Available, Lets Users Try on Makeup Virtually

With a new "Augmented Reality (AR) Beauty Try-On feature", Google-owned video sharing platform YouTube would now let users try on virtual make-up while watching tutorials in real time.

"Thanks to machine learning and AR technology, it offers realistic, virtual product samples that work on a full range of skin tones. Currently in alpha, AR Beauty Try-On is available through FameBit by YouTube, Google's in-house branded content platform," Aaron Luber, Head of Branded Experiences, AR and VR, Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The company said it tested this experience earlier this year with several beauty brands and found that 30 per cent of viewers activated the AR experience in the YouTube iOS app, spending over 80 seconds on average trying on lipstick virtually.

The feature splits the screen horizontally and while the top part shows the YouTube tutorial, the other part uses the front-facing camera to let users capture themselves and try on AR filters and virtual makeup samples.

M·A·C Cosmetics is the first brand to partner with FameBit to launch an AR Beauty Try-On campaign.

"Using this new format, brands like M·A·C will be able to tap into YouTube's vibrant creator community, deploy influencer campaigns to YouTube's 2 billion monthly active users, and measure their results in real time," Luber said.

In addition, Google is also bringing three-dimensional assets to display ads with its first immersive display format called Swirl which is currently only available through Display and Video 360 which is a single, integrated tool that helps creative, data and media teams work together to execute end-to-end campaigns.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube
Asus 6Z vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, Specifications Compared
UN Surveillance Expert Urges Global Moratorium on Sale of Spyware
Honor Smartphones
YouTube AR Beauty Try-On Feature Now Available, Lets Users Try on Makeup Virtually
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India in '4 Weeks', Xiaomi Says
  2. Saregama Carvaan 2.0 With 5,000 Preloaded Songs, Wi-Fi Launched
  3. Asus 6Z With Motorised Rotating Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Truecaller Voice VoIP Calling Feature Now Rolling Out on Android
  5. This Could Be the Launch Date of Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  6. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Explorer Programme Teased by Xiaomi for India
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  8. Asus ZenFone 5Z Gets Discounted in India, Now Starts at Rs. 21,999
  9. Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  10. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.