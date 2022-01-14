Technology News
loading

YouTube Testing Smart Downloads Feature That Auto Downloads 20 Videos per Week: Report

Testing of Smart Downloads is said to be available to YouTube users on Android in Europe.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 January 2022 13:34 IST
YouTube Testing Smart Downloads Feature That Auto Downloads 20 Videos per Week: Report

YouTube Music offers a Smart downloads feature to Premium members

Highlights
  • YouTube is reportedly testing a new feature for Android app
  • YouTube has not announced the release of Smart downloads feature yet
  • The testing is said to be available until February 14

YouTube is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to enjoy content without relying on a data connection. ​YouTube's new Smart Downloads feature can automatically download videos when Android devices are connected to Wi-Fi. The latest Smart Downloads feature could download 20 recommended videos per week. It is reportedly available as an experimental feature for limited subscribers for a limited time. YouTube Music offers a similar Smart Downloads functionality which automatically downloads music while connected to a Wi-Fi connection based on the previous-listening history of users.

The testing of the new feature for YouTube on Android was first reported by 9to5Google. As per the report, the Smart Downloads feature can automatically download 20 videos every week while the device is connected to Wi-Fi. Users can access the offline content under the headline Smart Downloads by heading to the Downloads page from the Library tab. As per the report, the testing of the new feature is available for users in Europe. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the new feature on the YouTube app.

Users without enough phone storage to download all the week's 20 videos will reportedly receive notifications. Also, the new feature is said to work on the latest version of Android. This feature is available as an experimental feature for Premium subscribers until February 14.

YouTube Music also offers a Smart Downloads feature to Premium members. With this, users can enjoy music offline by downloading their favourite songs and videos to their mobile devices. Once the Smart Downloads feature is enabled, the app will automatically download content based on the previous listening history of the user when connected to Wi-Fi. Users are recommended to reconnect to the Internet at least once every 30 days to maintain the downloads.

In a similar development, YouTube is reportedly rolling out Listening Controls feature for Premium users on Android and iOS. The new feature gives users additional controls while listening to music on the platform. It allows to play, pause, forward and even rewind videos. It is said to be available for US users at the moment. The Listening Controls feature can be accessed by clicking on the three-dot icon on the top right corner of the YouTube video.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Premium, YouTube for Android, YouTube Smart Downloads, YouTube Offline Downloads, YouTube Music
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Review: A Pulpy Thriller That’s Emblematic of Netflix India

Related Stories

YouTube Testing Smart Downloads Feature That Auto Downloads 20 Videos per Week: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  3. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
  4. OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  6. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  7. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Specifications, Colours Leaked
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  10. Realme 9 Pro Design, Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Dogecoin Jumps After Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Merchandise 'Buyable' With the Token
  3. Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Date Confirmed for January 20: Specifications
  4. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Surface Online, Said to Come With 6.67-Inch Display
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy M12, OnePlus 9R; More Offers Revealed
  6. Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now
  7. Scientists Push Back Humanity's Age By 30,000 Years After New Research
  8. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  9. YuzuSwap, the First Decentralised Exchange on Oasis, Crosses $100-Million TVL Within 13 Hours of Launch
  10. Mark Cuban Says 80 Percent of His New, ‘Non-Shark Tank’ Investments Back Crypto Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com