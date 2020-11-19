Technology News
loading

YouTube Updates Terms of Service to Run Ads on Videos by Small Creators, Without Offering Revenue Share

YouTube says the new change is rolling out “on a limited number of videos”.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 November 2020 19:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Updates Terms of Service to Run Ads on Videos by Small Creators, Without Offering Revenue Share

YouTube creators aren’t happy with the update and are opposing the new rules

Highlights
  • YouTube has added new section to its Terms of Service: Right to Monetise
  • Creators that are not a part of YouTube Partner Programme are impacted
  • YouTube typically pays creators for serving ads on their videos

YouTube's new Terms of Service mean it can roll out ads on channels that aren't a part of the YouTube Partner Programme. The Google-owned video streaming platform has brought the new change through an update to its Terms of Service that is initially applicable in the US but will apply in all regions by the end of next year. According to the new terms, YouTube will not pay any share of its revenue to creators for running ads if they aren't a part of the YouTube Partner Programme.

As explained on a forum post, YouTube has added a new section to its Terms of Service: Right to Monetise to highlight that it will start running ads on videos from channels that are not a part of the YouTube Partner Programme.

YouTube typically gives a portion of the revenue it earns through ads to the creators who are part of its Partner Programme. However, with the new rules, it will not pay small creators whose channels are being used to serve ads.

Creators need to have at least 4,000 public watch hours in the last 12 months and over 1,000 subscribers on their channels to become eligible for the YouTube Partner Programme. This essentially helps monetise videos, which isn't the case for all non-eligible, small creators.

Prior to the latest update, YouTube was running ads on videos from channels that don't meet the criteria for the Partner Programme only under special circumstances, such as if the channel was previously a member of the Programme or if it was monetised by a record label under a copyright claim.

Content creators on YouTube aren't happy with the new move. It is quite valid since the website is not providing any share of the revenues it would generate from the ads it is rolling out on small channels.

YouTube has not provided any details about the number of creators being impacted by the new rules. However, it did mention in its forum post that the change will initially be implemented “on a limited number of videos” and will be limited to the creators in the US. Ads will also run only on videos that meet YouTube's ad-friendly guidelines and don't include “inappropriate” language, violence, or adult content.

Apart from the monetisation-focussed update, YouTube has updated the language of its terms of collecting user data. It added the word “faces” to the information it doesn't allow to be collected from its service. The company stated that it wanted to be explicit about what can't be collected in terms of user data with the new update.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube ads, YouTube
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A12 Launch Likely as Support Page Appears on Company’s Russian Site

Related Stories

YouTube Updates Terms of Service to Run Ads on Videos by Small Creators, Without Offering Revenue Share
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  3. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Launch on November 26
  4. Motorola Moto G Play (2021) Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Gets Android 11 Update in India
  6. Timex iConnect Premium Active With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones With 40mm Drivers Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update: Report
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Updates Terms of Service to Run Ads on Videos by Small Creators, Without Offering Revenue Share
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 Launch Likely as Support Page Appears on Company’s Russian Site
  3. Instagram, Facebook Messenger Get Watch Together, BTS Chat Theme, Vanish Mode Features
  4. AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card Now Available in India, AIB Models to Go on Sale From November 25
  5. Redmi Note Series Sold Over 140 Million Units Globally, Redmi Note 8 Series Saw Second Highest Sales in H1 2020
  6. Redmi Note 9 5G Launch Tipped for November 26, Redmi Note 9T Spotted on SRIM Site
  7. NordPass Report Reveals Worst Passwords of 2020; ‘123456’, ‘password’, ‘iloveyou’ Are the Usual Suspects
  8. Amazon Fire TV Devices Get Alexa in Hindi, Routines Support
  9. Google Tree Canopy Lab Tool Launches to Help Cities Plant More Trees
  10. Vivo OriginOS Rollout Details Revealed, Upcoming 'X Series' Phone to Get It First
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com