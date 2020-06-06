Technology News
loading

Yalgaar: Carry Minati Hits Back at YouTube, TikTok's Amir Siddiqui, Others in Viral Rap

Yalgaar is trending all over social media and is currently the top trending video on YouTube in India.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 6 June 2020 17:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Yalgaar: Carry Minati Hits Back at YouTube, TikTok's Amir Siddiqui, Others in Viral Rap

Photo Credit: YouTube/ CarryMinati

CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar has over 20.6 million subscribers on YouTube

Highlights
  • Yalgaar has garnered over 26 million views in less than 24 hours
  • CarryMinati currently has over 20 million subscribers
  • YouTuber is calling out the video sharing service for removing his video

Carry Minati, a popular YouTuber, is back in news with his new rap song that hit the video sharing platform late-Friday. With the rap that is called Yalgaar, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar is calling out YouTube, TikTok creator Amir Siddiqui, another Youtuber Dhruv Rathi, and popular comedian Kunal Kamra. Nagar is miffed since YouTube took down his viral “YouTube vs Tik Tok – The End” video that had garnered over 75 million views.

The 3 minutes and 14 seconds long Yalgaar is trending all over social media and is currently the top trending video on YouTube in India. At the time of writing, it had garnered over 26 million views on YouTube with over 4.6 million likes. The rap song is clearly a hit among his followers who are also known as Carry Army.

The rap takes aim at a number of individuals as mentioned and the very platform – YouTube – which has propelled him to stardom. Carry Minati hits out at YouTube for removing the “YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End” video. The YouTuber mentions how videos like his are YouTube's bread and butter and the company was being hypocritical in removing his video.

The “YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End” video was uploaded on May 8 and went viral, but it was also criticized by many and later took down by YouTube for violating its terms of use. Before being pulled, the video had garnered over 75 million views and helped Carry Minati get millions of new subscribers. In fact, as per data from Social Blade, Carry Minati has gained over 9.5 million new subscribers since that video came out less than a month ago. Carry fans had also taken to social media “seeking justice” for the YouTuber and TikTok's app listings on Google Play Store and Apple App Store bore a brunt of it.

In his rap video, Carry Minati also takes a jab at TikTok creator Amir Siddiqui for “playing victim card”. It was Siddiqui who was primarily roasted in Carry Minati's YouTube vs TikTok video. After YouTuber's video Siddiqui called him out for cyberbullying. During this whole feud, Amir Siddiqui's TikTok account was suspended, but is seemingly back now.

Carry Minati also made fun of another Youtuber Dhruv Rathi and popular comedian Kunal Kamra. Kamra had recently made fun of Carry Minati's roasts and claimed to school him in the art of roasting. Rathee, who normally tackles political and social issues in his videos, had earlier published a video on TikTok vs YouTube debate and Carry Minati called him out for trying to benefit from the trend.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CarryMinati, YouTube, TikTok, Youtube Vs Tiktok
Gaurav Shukla Gaurav Shukla is a part of the Gadgets 360 news team and based out of New Delhi. Gaurav is responsible for making sure Gadgets 360 news section is updated with the latest happenings from the world of science and technology. When he is not editing or assigning stories, Gaurav writes about mobile devices, social media, and the Internet at large. With over 11 years of experience in tech journalism, Gaurav has reported on everything from the first Android phone to reach the Indian market to how the ...More
Redmi 9 Specifications, Price Appear on E-Retailer Website Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Yalgaar: Carry Minati Hits Back at YouTube, TikTok's Amir Siddiqui, Others in Viral Rap
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. BSNL Extends Rs. 499 Broadband Plan Availability to September 9
  4. OnePlus 8 Review
  5. Oppo Reno 4 Series to Launch in India With Localised Features
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  7. Redmi 9 Price, Colour Options, Design Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Amazfit T-Rex Price Revealed, Pre-Bookings Start June 7 via Amazon India
#Latest Stories
  1. Yalgaar: Carry Minati Hits Back at YouTube, TikTok's Amir Siddiqui, Others in Viral Rap
  2. Redmi 9 Specifications, Price Appear on E-Retailer Website Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Launch on August 5: Report
  4. Zuckerberg Promises a Review of Facebook Content Policies After Backlash
  5. Reddit Co-Founder Resigns From Board, Wants a Black Candidate to Take Over
  6. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Disable Trump Video Tribute to Floyd Over Copyright Complaint
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Series to Launch in India With Localised Features
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Silver Lake, Co-Investors to Put Extra Rs. 4,547 Crores in Jio Platforms
  10. China Slams Facebook's State Media Rules, Says It's Being Unfairly Targeted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com