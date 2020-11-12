Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K buyers this Diwali festive season will get multiple offers and discounts on premium streaming services. Up to Rs. 2,400 worth of benefits are on offer across various streaming services. The Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K were launched earlier this year and are the company's first standalone streaming devices in India. Both streaming devices run on the Android TV platform, with access to apps and services through the Google Play Store for Android TV.

Streaming services with discounts and offers

As part of the offers, Xiaomi has tied up with nine streaming services in India, to offer discounts and benefits to users who want to sign up for the premium streaming services. These include Zee5, Sony LIV, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Epic On, Docubay, Aha, and Hoichoi. Benefits include either discounts on subscription plans, or in a couple of cases, free subscription months.

The list of OTT providers covers all kinds of Indian content, including in regional languages, and have TV shows, movies, and documentaries. The highest discount on a single service is for Docubay, with a benefit of Rs. 750 being offered on a one-year subscription.

OTT Platform Original Price Offer Offer Price Offer Benefit Value Zee5 Rs. 999/ year 4 months free Rs. 999 for 16 months Rs. 396 Sony Liv Rs. 999/ year 10 percent off Rs. 899/ year Rs. 100 Eros Now Rs. 399/ year 25 percent off Rs. 299/ year Rs. 100 Hungama Play Rs. 149/ month 1 month free trial Free for 1 month Rs. 149 Shemaroo Me Rs. 129/ month or Rs. 999/ year 20 percent off Rs. 103/ month or Rs. 799/ year up to Rs. 200 Epic On Rs. 159/ month, Rs. 299/ 6 months, or Rs. 499/ year 35 percent off Rs. 103/ 3 months, Rs. 194/ 6 months, or Rs. 324/ year up to Rs. 175 Docubay Rs. 499/ 3 months or Rs 1,499/ year 50 percent off Rs. 249/ 3 months or Rs. 749/ year up to Rs. 750 Aha Rs. 699/ year 51 percent off Rs. 340/ year Rs. 359 Hoichoi Rs. 499/ year (1 screen) or Rs. 699/ year (2 screens) 30 percent off Rs. 349/ year (1 screen) or Rs. 489/ year (2 screens) up to Rs. 210

The discounts are applicable only on the Mi TV Stick and the Mi Box 4K, priced at Rs. 2,799 and Rs. 3,499, respectively. The former is an affordable offering with support for streaming at up to full-HD resolution, while the latter supports 4K HDR streaming. Both devices run on Android TV 9 Pie and connect to televisions through HDMI port.

