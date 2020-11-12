Technology News
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K OTT Discount Offers for Diwali: All You Need to Know

Up to Rs. 2,400 worth of benefits are on offer for Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K buyers.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 12 November 2020 12:55 IST
The Mi TV Stick is priced at Rs. 2,799 in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has announced discounts and offers with OTT platforms
  • The offers are available for buyers of the Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick
  • The discounts are available for the Diwali shopping season

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K buyers this Diwali festive season will get multiple offers and discounts on premium streaming services. Up to Rs. 2,400 worth of benefits are on offer across various streaming services. The Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K were launched earlier this year and are the company's first standalone streaming devices in India. Both streaming devices run on the Android TV platform, with access to apps and services through the Google Play Store for Android TV.

Streaming services with discounts and offers

As part of the offers, Xiaomi has tied up with nine streaming services in India, to offer discounts and benefits to users who want to sign up for the premium streaming services. These include Zee5, Sony LIV, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Epic On, Docubay, Aha, and Hoichoi. Benefits include either discounts on subscription plans, or in a couple of cases, free subscription months.

The list of OTT providers covers all kinds of Indian content, including in regional languages, and have TV shows, movies, and documentaries. The highest discount on a single service is for Docubay, with a benefit of Rs. 750 being offered on a one-year subscription.

 

OTT Platform

Original Price

Offer

Offer Price

Offer Benefit Value

Zee5

Rs. 999/ year

4 months free

Rs. 999 for 16 months

Rs. 396

Sony Liv

Rs. 999/ year

10 percent off

Rs. 899/ year

Rs. 100

Eros Now

Rs. 399/ year

25 percent off

Rs. 299/ year

Rs. 100

Hungama Play

Rs. 149/ month

1 month free trial

Free for 1 month

Rs. 149

Shemaroo Me

Rs. 129/ month or Rs. 999/ year

20 percent off

Rs. 103/ month or Rs. 799/ year

up to Rs. 200

Epic On

Rs. 159/ month, Rs. 299/ 6 months, or Rs. 499/ year

35 percent off

Rs. 103/ 3 months, Rs. 194/ 6 months, or Rs. 324/ year

up to Rs. 175

Docubay

Rs. 499/ 3 months or Rs 1,499/ year

50 percent off

Rs. 249/ 3 months or Rs. 749/ year

up to Rs. 750

Aha

Rs. 699/ year

51 percent off

Rs. 340/ year

Rs. 359

Hoichoi

Rs. 499/ year (1 screen) or Rs. 699/ year (2 screens)

30 percent off

Rs. 349/ year (1 screen) or Rs. 489/ year (2 screens)

up to Rs. 210

 

The discounts are applicable only on the Mi TV Stick and the Mi Box 4K, priced at Rs. 2,799 and Rs. 3,499, respectively. The former is an affordable offering with support for streaming at up to full-HD resolution, while the latter supports 4K HDR streaming. Both devices run on Android TV 9 Pie and connect to televisions through HDMI port.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Ali Pardiwala

