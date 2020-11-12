Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K buyers this Diwali festive season will get multiple offers and discounts on premium streaming services. Up to Rs. 2,400 worth of benefits are on offer across various streaming services. The Mi TV Stick and Mi Box 4K were launched earlier this year and are the company's first standalone streaming devices in India. Both streaming devices run on the Android TV platform, with access to apps and services through the Google Play Store for Android TV.
As part of the offers, Xiaomi has tied up with nine streaming services in India, to offer discounts and benefits to users who want to sign up for the premium streaming services. These include Zee5, Sony LIV, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, Epic On, Docubay, Aha, and Hoichoi. Benefits include either discounts on subscription plans, or in a couple of cases, free subscription months.
The list of OTT providers covers all kinds of Indian content, including in regional languages, and have TV shows, movies, and documentaries. The highest discount on a single service is for Docubay, with a benefit of Rs. 750 being offered on a one-year subscription.
|
OTT Platform
|
Original Price
|
Offer
|
Offer Price
|
Offer Benefit Value
|
Zee5
|
Rs. 999/ year
|
4 months free
|
Rs. 999 for 16 months
|
Rs. 396
|
Sony Liv
|
Rs. 999/ year
|
10 percent off
|
Rs. 899/ year
|
Rs. 100
|
Eros Now
|
Rs. 399/ year
|
25 percent off
|
Rs. 299/ year
|
Rs. 100
|
Hungama Play
|
Rs. 149/ month
|
1 month free trial
|
Free for 1 month
|
Rs. 149
|
Shemaroo Me
|
Rs. 129/ month or Rs. 999/ year
|
20 percent off
|
Rs. 103/ month or Rs. 799/ year
|
up to Rs. 200
|
Epic On
|
Rs. 159/ month, Rs. 299/ 6 months, or Rs. 499/ year
|
35 percent off
|
Rs. 103/ 3 months, Rs. 194/ 6 months, or Rs. 324/ year
|
up to Rs. 175
|
Docubay
|
Rs. 499/ 3 months or Rs 1,499/ year
|
50 percent off
|
Rs. 249/ 3 months or Rs. 749/ year
|
up to Rs. 750
|
Aha
|
Rs. 699/ year
|
51 percent off
|
Rs. 340/ year
|
Rs. 359
|
Hoichoi
|
Rs. 499/ year (1 screen) or Rs. 699/ year (2 screens)
|
30 percent off
|
Rs. 349/ year (1 screen) or Rs. 489/ year (2 screens)
|
up to Rs. 210
The discounts are applicable only on the Mi TV Stick and the Mi Box 4K, priced at Rs. 2,799 and Rs. 3,499, respectively. The former is an affordable offering with support for streaming at up to full-HD resolution, while the latter supports 4K HDR streaming. Both devices run on Android TV 9 Pie and connect to televisions through HDMI port.
Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement