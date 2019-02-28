We have a new trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which will quite possibly be the last X-Men movie before its roster of characters get sucked into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to Disney's acquisition of its maker 21st Century Fox. Set nearly a decade after the events of the last chapter — X-Men: Apocalypse — Dark Phoenix is the fourth chapter of the X-Men saga featuring younger versions of the original characters and the twelfth overall in the X-Men franchise, which began all the way back in 2000. The newest X-Men entry is an adaptation of the comic book saga of the same name, which was previously explored in the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand.

If you are wondering why writer-director Simon Kinberg — who's making his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix, after writing or producing several past X-Men films — is going back to a story fans have partially seen before, there are two reasons for that. The first has to do with the confusing timeline of the X-Men universe and the second with public reception. 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past essentially cancelled out everything we saw in The Last Stand. The latter chapter wasn't liked by many particularly, anyway. With Dark Phoenix, Kinberg wants to give fans a “more faithful” take on the storyline.

The new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer opens with Jean Grey (Sophie Turner, from Game of Thrones) rhetorically questioning her other personality. Later, Jessica Chastian's unnamed character — who is said to be playing an alien shapeshifter — convinced Grey that she's special and that she needs to “embrace the force inside her”. James McAvoy's Charles Xavier aka Professor X puts it plainly: “She will kill us all.”

In addition to Turner and McAvoy, all the stars are back to reprise their X-Men characters, including Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Beast, and Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One) as Cyclops. Here's the official synopsis for X-Men: Dark Phoenix:

“In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiralling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean's soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is schedule to release June 7, 2019 in India.