The final trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix is here, which stupidly gives away the first two-thirds of the movie. This isn't a joke. If you don't want most of the film spoiled for you, turn around now. Unless you've seen the previous trailer, in which case you likely already know about a big reveal that the filmmakers should have saved for the big screen. We won't discuss any of it until the next paragraph, so here's your chance to skip if you care about plot points and deaths.

Charles Xavier's (James McAvoy) calming voice opens the new Dark Phoenix trailer, informing NASA that the X-Men are on their way to rescue some astronauts. “We're doing space missions now? Cool,” Quicksilver (Evan Peters) says nonchalantly. Predictably, things go awry up in space, as Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is hit with what looks like an alien life-force. Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) notes to Xavier that Jean should be dead, but she isn't.

Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) tells her that the young mutants at the school are calling her “Phoenix”, who then meets a new alien shapeshifter character (Jessica Chastain). Jean says she's losing control, which leads to “bad things” but “feels good”. Chastain's character explains the alien power “destroyed everything it came into contact with, until you.” She then takes her manipulation up a notch, putting words in Jean's mouth, who starts to believe that the other X-Men “fear and seek to destroy her”.

This is where the moment from the previous trailer comes into play, as Mystique's attempts to calm Jean prove too dangerous for her. Though the trailers are still teasing it, writer-director Simon Kinberg has uselessly already confirmed that Mystique will die in the movie. It's not like the new trailer leaves it too ambiguous, though. Right after the Mystique shot, Xavier notes that “she will kill us all”, which then divides the X-Men: some naturally want to save her, while others are convinced she's not Jean any more.

We then get a good look at a late second-attempt to ‘save' Jean, which somehow involves a train and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) foolishly threatening Jean's more confident personality, Dark Phoenix. There are shots of Jean unleashing the alien life-force, which also invades Xavier's Cerebro, that device he uses to amplify his powers. Obviously, the heroes will win at the end but thankfully, that bit is not revealed in the trailer.

Here's the official synopsis for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, via Fox:

“This is the story of one of the X-Men's most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic Dark Phoenix. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we've come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet -- one of their own.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is out June 7 in cinemas in India and across the world.