Technology News

New X-Men: Dark Phoenix Trailer Spoils Most of the Film

, 18 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
New X-Men: Dark Phoenix Trailer Spoils Most of the Film

Photo Credit: Disney/Fox

Sophie Turner as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Highlights

Dark Phoenix releases June 7 in India

New trailer gives away too much

Sophie Turner is in the lead this time around

The final trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix is here, which stupidly gives away the first two-thirds of the movie. This isn't a joke. If you don't want most of the film spoiled for you, turn around now. Unless you've seen the previous trailer, in which case you likely already know about a big reveal that the filmmakers should have saved for the big screen. We won't discuss any of it until the next paragraph, so here's your chance to skip if you care about plot points and deaths.

Charles Xavier's (James McAvoy) calming voice opens the new Dark Phoenix trailer, informing NASA that the X-Men are on their way to rescue some astronauts. “We're doing space missions now? Cool,” Quicksilver (Evan Peters) says nonchalantly. Predictably, things go awry up in space, as Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is hit with what looks like an alien life-force. Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) notes to Xavier that Jean should be dead, but she isn't.

 

Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) tells her that the young mutants at the school are calling her “Phoenix”, who then meets a new alien shapeshifter character (Jessica Chastain). Jean says she's losing control, which leads to “bad things” but “feels good”. Chastain's character explains the alien power “destroyed everything it came into contact with, until you.” She then takes her manipulation up a notch, putting words in Jean's mouth, who starts to believe that the other X-Men “fear and seek to destroy her”.

This is where the moment from the previous trailer comes into play, as Mystique's attempts to calm Jean prove too dangerous for her. Though the trailers are still teasing it, writer-director Simon Kinberg has uselessly already confirmed that Mystique will die in the movie. It's not like the new trailer leaves it too ambiguous, though. Right after the Mystique shot, Xavier notes that “she will kill us all”, which then divides the X-Men: some naturally want to save her, while others are convinced she's not Jean any more.

We then get a good look at a late second-attempt to ‘save' Jean, which somehow involves a train and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) foolishly threatening Jean's more confident personality, Dark Phoenix. There are shots of Jean unleashing the alien life-force, which also invades Xavier's Cerebro, that device he uses to amplify his powers. Obviously, the heroes will win at the end but thankfully, that bit is not revealed in the trailer.

Here's the official synopsis for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, via Fox:

“This is the story of one of the X-Men's most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic Dark Phoenix. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we've come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet -- one of their own.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is out June 7 in cinemas in India and across the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: X Men, X Men Dark Phoenix, Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix, Marvel, Fox, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Apple to Combine Find My iPhone and Find My Friends Apps, Launch a Personal Item Tracking Device: Report
Boeing Conducts Final Test Flight of 737 Max With Software Fix
Redmi Note 6 Pro
New X-Men: Dark Phoenix Trailer Spoils Most of the Film
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme U1
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Teased to Offer a 'Smooth and Fast' Experience
  2. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  3. Honor 20i With Triple Rear Cameras, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Samsung’s Foldable Phone Is Already Breaking, Claim Some Reviewers
  6. Redmi Y3 Teasers Confirm 4,000mAh Battery, Gradient Finish
  7. Samsung Galaxy A60, Galaxy A40s With Massive Battery Capacities Launched
  8. How to Find Your Polling Booth and Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
  9. Apple May Launch a 4.7-inch iPhone With A13 Chip in March 2020
  10. PUBG's New Update Brings Zombie: Darkest Night, Spectator Mode, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.