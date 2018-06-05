Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer Brings Disney Princesses, Tech Giants

 
, 05 June 2018
Wreck-It Ralph 2 Trailer Brings Disney Princesses, Tech Giants

Highlights

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 releases November 23
  • New trailer shows a bunch of Disney princesses
  • Will include references to Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar too

Disney has released a full-length trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, the sequel to the 2012 original that finds the titular character (voiced by John C. Reilly) leaving behind the video arcade and venturing into the Internet with his best friend and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by Sarah Silverman).

The new trailer for Wreck-It Ralph 2 begins with Ralph rudely waking up Vanellope from her sleep, and telling her that they're "going to" the Internet. Cue a montage of travelling inside wires set to Daft Punk's 2001 hit "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger", followed by a namecheck of the biggest technology giants, including Amazon, Twitter (shown as a bunch of blue birds tweeting at each other), Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, Sina Weibo, and Google.

The first joke is based on search engine autofill, with a character trying to constantly guess what Ralph is trying to say. Vanellope then gets in on the act, and her ask for a "super intense and really nuts" website becomes a chance for Wreck-It Ralph 2 to act meta: it takes the two to Disney's own website, where they encounter a bunch of Disney princesses, and the plethora of things it owns, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar.

 

Jump to Stormtroopers chasing Vanellope, who ends up in a room full of Disney princesses, who don't take kindly to her intrusion. "Whoa whoa ladies, I'm a princess too," Vanellope barks in defence, and is then questioned by all of them in ways that reference their own backstory: Rapunzel asks if she has magic hair, Elsa wonders if she has magic hands, Cinderella asks if animals talk to her with Jasmine and Pocahontas in the background, and so forth.

When Vanellope remarks that they may need help, Rapunzel retorts like she's directly speaking to the audience: "Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?" It's fun to see Disney allowing one of its own animated films to mock its previous animated films, and also use it as an opportunity to add an addendum to its existing catalogue of princess stories.

The new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 ends with Ralph and Vanellope discussing the film's title with website entrepreneur named Yesss (voiced by Taraji P. Henson), about how it really should be "Ralph Wrecks the Internet", you know for obvious reasons.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2 releases worldwide on November 23.

Wreck It Ralph 2 poster Wreck It Ralph 2

The official poster for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Comments

Further reading: Disney, Wreck It Ralph, Wreck It Ralph 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Ralph Breaks the Internet Wreck It Ralph 2
