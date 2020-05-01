Wonder Woman Spin-Off to Come Before Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins Hints

We're still months away from Wonder Woman 1984 — a couple more, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — but writer-director Patty Jenkins is already looking forward to the next two films in the Wonder Woman series. In an interview this week, Jenkins revealed more of her thoughts on a Wonder Woman spin-off centred on the Amazons of Themyscira — that's the race of warrior women to whom Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) belongs — and how it fits with Wonder Woman 3. Jenkins also said that she will do her best to avoid directing the Wonder Woman spin-off.

“I'm not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until [Wonder Woman 1984] comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” Jenkins told Total Film [via Games Radar]. “But yeah, there's an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

Going by that, Jenkins seems to confirm what she first hinted at in December last year — that the spin-off would come between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3, because she wanted a bit of gap before tackling the third mainline entry — when the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 was released. Jenkins had said she was thinking of both an Amazons spin-off and Wonder Woman 3, and that she knew “the whole story to it”.

“It's just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when [to make it],” Jenkins added. “I think what we don't want to do is do it back-to-back. It's been great doing these two movies back-to-back, but I think it's important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

As for not wanting to direct the Wonder Woman spin-off, Jenkins isn't entirely confident she will be able to avoid it: “I'm not going to direct it, hopefully. I'm going to try really hard not to. It's not going to be easy. But [Wonder Woman 1984 co-writer and former DC Entertainment president] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we're going to get it going. I'll produce it, for sure.”

You can pick up the May 2020 edition of Total Film magazine if you'd like to read the Jenkins interview in full.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to release August 14 worldwide.

