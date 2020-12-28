Technology News
loading

Wonder Woman 3 in the Works With Gal Gadot, Director Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman’s third chapter is set to have a traditional theatrical release.

By ANI | Updated: 28 December 2020 11:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Wonder Woman 3 in the Works With Gal Gadot, Director Patty Jenkins

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Gal Gadot

The announcement comes after the release of the second instalment Wonder Woman 1984

Highlights
  • Warner Bros. has fast-tracked the development on the third film
  • Gal Gadot returns as the title heroine
  • Wonder Woman 1984 was released after numerous delays due to the pandemic

Fans of the DC universe have a reason to rejoice as Diana Prince will be officially heading back to the big screens for the third installment of 'Wonder Woman'.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has fast-tracked the development on the third film with Gal Gadot returning as the title heroine and Patty Jenkins helming and writing the concluding entry in the trilogy.

The announcement comes after the release of the second instalment Wonder Woman 1984 which was released in only select movie theatres on Christmas.

As per the studios, the third instalment is set to have a traditional theatrical release.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women, Gal and Patty, who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Variety quoted Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich as saying.

Wonder Woman 1984 which was released after numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic starred Kristen Wiig as the villain, Pedro Pascal as the businessman Max Lord and Chris Prine as Diana's love interest in the film.

The final release in the Wonder Woman trilogy will be seen after Zack Snyder's four-part cut of Justice League which is slated for release on HBO Max in 2021.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DC universe, Diana Prince, Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins
Alibaba’s Ant Group Ordered by Chinese Regulators to Comply With Anti-Monopoly Scruitny
Facebook Shutting Irish Units at Centre of Tax Dispute: Report

Related Stories

Wonder Woman 3 in the Works With Gal Gadot, Director Patty Jenkins
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FASTag Daily Toll Collection Crosses Rs. 80 Crores
  2. Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission’s Initial Data Released: ISRO
  3. FASTag Mandatory From January 1, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Says
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Is Up for Pre-Orders Priced at Rs. 6,999
  5. Wonder Woman 1984 Review: DC Sequel a Major Step Down From the Original
  6. Government Launches Aarogya Setu COVID-19 Tracker App on Android, iOS
  7. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Easy Methods to Download Instagram Videos, Posts on Any Device
#Latest Stories
  1. Steam’s Best Games of 2020 List Includes Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  2. Bitcoin May Face Regulatory Scrutiny After Record-Breaking Rally, Experts Say
  3. Facebook Shutting Irish Units at Centre of Tax Dispute: Report
  4. Wonder Woman 3 in the Works With Gal Gadot, Director Patty Jenkins
  5. Alibaba’s Ant Group Ordered by Chinese Regulators to Comply With Anti-Monopoly Scruitny
  6. Vodafone Idea Supplements 4G Services in Mumbai With 3G Spectrum to Increase Data Speed
  7. Mi 11 to Not Bundle Charger Inside Box, CEO Lei Jun Confirms
  8. High-Speed Internet Ban in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till January 8; Ganderbal, Udhampur Exempted
  9. Amazfit GTS 2 mini With SpO2 Monitor Goes Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Features
  10. Oppo Slider Smartphone Concept Renders Leak, Designed by Tom Ford
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com