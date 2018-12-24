NDTV Gadgets360.com

Wonder Woman 1984 Wraps Filming, Gal Gadot Shares New Photos

, 24 December 2018
Wonder Woman 1984 Wraps Filming, Gal Gadot Shares New Photos

Photo Credit: Gal Gadot

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on the sets of Wonder Woman 1984

Highlights

  • New behind-the-scenes photos shared by Gadot
  • Wonder Woman 1984 is done filming
  • It will release in June 2020

Gal Gadot shared some behind-the-scenes images with director Patty Jenkins on Instagram on Sunday, as filming came to an end on Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the 2017 original slated for a June 2020 release. She thanked Jenkins and the crew in her caption, in addition to noting the size and scale of the production.

“We did it. Again!!” Gadot said in her Instagram post. “And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo [sic] proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

“Couldn't ask for better partners on this. I'm so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday [sic] she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly [sic] talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on

“Honestly, words cannot describe this experience. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I'm so proud. Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal”

The three photos in question all feature Gadot and Jenkins, out on a street, inside a mall — which we've seen previously — and in the sun in the wild somewhere. Filming for Wonder Woman 1984 took place over six months at London, Duxford, and Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in the UK, Washington D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia in the US, Tenerife and Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands, and Almería in Andalucía, Spain.

In addition to Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, who is somehow not dead, Kristen Wiig as the primary villain Cheetah, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, Diana's mother, and Robin Wright as Antiope, Diana's aunt. Pedro Pascal is also part of the main cast in an undisclosed role.

Wonder Woman 1984 will release June 5, 2020.

Comments

