Technology News
loading

Wonder Woman 1984 CCXP Trailer Asks Us to ‘Share in the Wonder This Christmas’

“This world is not yet ready for all that you will do.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 December 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Wonder Woman 1984 CCXP Trailer Asks Us to ‘Share in the Wonder This Christmas’

Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine in Wonder Woman 1984

Highlights
  • Wonder Woman 1984 release date in India is December 24
  • New WW84 trailer sells the DC sequel like a romantic movie
  • Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig in Wonder Woman 1984 cast

A new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is here. With less than three weeks to release, Warner Bros. unveiled a new one-minute look at the next Wonder Woman movie over the weekend at São Paulo's CCXP (Comic Con eXPerience), which as with every other major event in 2020, went all virtual this year. The new — and possibly final — Wonder Woman 1984 trailer plays up the film's emotional heart, focusing on how our dear Diana (Gal Gadot) will become a legend and that we “will all share in the wonder this Christmas”. With a rousing soundtrack to match, it's the closest the DC film has come to a tug-at-your-heartstrings sell.

“Diana, one day, you'll become all that you dream of and more,” a character says in voice-over, who sounds a lot like Antiope (Robin Wright), Diana's aunt and the Amazonian army general, “and everything will be different.” Meanwhile, we get new Wonder Woman 1984 footage of a bird's eye view of a city, an empty street, and Diana dancing with Steve (Chris Pine), her former love interest and the pilot who was presumed dead in Wonder Woman, next to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C. Elsewhere, in Piccadilly Circus, the citizens of London gaze up at the giant advertising boards lit up in a mysterious golden light.

There's a mysterious blink-and-you-miss-it inclusion for the archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva (Kristen Wiig), who will turn into the villain Cheetah during Wonder Woman 1984. We then see Diana running on the streets of D.C. intercut with her performance at the Amazon Games in a flashback. In present day, she latches onto a jumbo jet with her lasso and takes off — oh my — just as Antoipe's voice notes: “You'll become a legend.” The new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer gives us a bunch of wordless scenes, including Diana and Steve hugging, Barbara launching herself at Diana, Diana unloading a bullet and flicking it with her bracelets, and launching herself off a truck that causes it to topple.

In addition to Gadot, Wright, Pine, and Wiig, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Pedro Pascal as charismatic businessman Maxwell Lord, and Connie Nielsen as Diana's mother and Amazonian queen Hippolyta. Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr Waked have undisclosed roles. Patty Jenkins returns as director; she co-wrote the film with Geoff Johns and David Callaham. Gadot is also a producer on Wonder Woman 1984 alongside Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Stephen Jones, and director Patty Jenkins. It is a production of Atlas Entertainment and Stone Quarry, with Warner Bros. Pictures as the worldwide distributor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is out December 16 in the UK, December 24 in cinemas in India, and December 25 on HBO Max and cinemas in the US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, DC Comics, DCEU, Warner Bros, HBO Max, CCXP
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Nokia 3.4 Reportedly Coming to India in Mid-December: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Wonder Woman 1984 CCXP Trailer Asks Us to ‘Share in the Wonder This Christmas’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  2. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Nokia 3.4 Said to Launch in India in Mid-December
  4. Garena Free Fire Update Today: Here's All That's New
  5. Here Are Some of the Deals in the On-Going Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  6. Nokia 5.4 Specifications May Include HD+ Display, Snapdragon 662 SoC
  7. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ Now in India. Here’s How to Set It Up
  8. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  9. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  10. YouTube Is Streaming 22 James Bond Movies for Free in the US This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Bumble, OKCupid Android Apps Plagued With an Old Flaw That Puts Millions of Users’ Data at Risk: Check Point
  2. Vivo Y52s With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Tipped to Be Working on ISOCELL 600-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  4. Spotify Reportedly Working on Adding Local Music Playback Support on Android
  5. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ Now in India. Here’s How to Set It Up
  6. Google Pay Now Lets You Purchase and Send Digital Gift Cards, Ties Up With Qwikcilver
  7. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  8. LG Shakes Up Loss-Making Phone Business, to Outsource Lower-End Models
  9. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, Infinix Note 7, Asus ROG Phone 3, and Others Get Discounts for Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC, Reno 5 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com