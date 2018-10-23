Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Pushed Back to June 2020

Warner Bros. has decided to push Wonder Woman 1984 release date back by over seven months. The film will now release June 5, 2020 instead of November 1, 2019. This is the second time Warner Bros. has moved the Wonder Woman sequel, though last time it was moved up six weeks. The new June 2020 release date for Wonder Woman 1984 places it in the same month as the original and drops it into the coveted summer period.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution, said as much in a prepared statement: “We had tremendous success releasing the first Wonder Woman film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot echoed some of that in a tweet on Monday: “Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!”

With the new release date, Wonder Woman 1984 will open two weeks after Warner Bros.' own Godzilla vs. Kong — it's the in-the-works monster mash-up sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island — and a week after Disney's Angelina Jolie-starrer Maleficent II. Interestingly, Gadot has another film slated for June 2020 currently, action-thriller Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson.

For the DC film universe, the delay means it has four movies in 2020 for now, with two in back-to-back months thanks to Green Lantern Corps in July 2020. Given that film is still in development, we would expect it to be moved eventually. That leaves Birds of Prey in February 2020, and Cyborg in April 2020.

Before that, we will get Aquaman this December, Shazam! in April 2019, and the Joker origin movie – which has no connection to the DC universe – in October 2019.