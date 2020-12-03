Technology News
Wonder Woman 1984 India Release Date Brought Forward to Christmas Eve

A day prior to its release on HBO Max in the US.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 December 2020 17:20 IST
Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Chris Pine, Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984

Highlights
  • Wonder Woman 1984 India release date was December 25
  • New release date for Wonder Woman sequel is December 24
  • Eight days after global rollout begins, because of Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984 will now release Christmas Eve, December 24 in cinemas in India, a day earlier than originally announced. Warner Bros. India revealed the new release date on Thursday via its social media channels, though it provided no reason as to why this was happening. It's possible that Warner Bros. is concerned over piracy, given Wonder Woman 1984 is set to premiere on Christmas Day on HBO Max in the US, and India release a day before gives it a day-and-a-half head start on that. But a source told Gadgets 360 that the studio had never locked on the Christmas release date, and it's only now that they have finalised on Christmas Eve for Wonder Woman 1984's India debut.

This is good news for DC fans in India, who will get to see Wonder Woman 1984 a day before their counterparts in the US and Canada. Of course, global rollout for the new Wonder Woman movie begins December 16 across Europe, North Africa, Middle East, and Asia, so India is still behind. It's just eight days now, instead of nine. You can thank COVID-19 for that, as Tenet — the Christopher Nolan film, also from Warner Bros. — opens this Friday, December 4 in Indian cinemas. And it's only natural that the studio wouldn't want two of its own movies to clash with each other at the box office, one that's already plagued by the pandemic.

Gal Gadot returns as the titular superhero in Wonder Woman 1984, alongside Chris Pine as pilot and her love interest Steve Trevor who died in the original Wonder Woman, Kristen Wiig as archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva who becomes the villain Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as charismatic businessman Maxwell Lord who helps Barbara in her quest, Robin Wright as the Amazonian army general Antiope who also died in Wonder Woman, and Connie Nielsen as Themyscira queen and Wonder Woman's mother Hippolyta. Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked have undisclosed roles.

Wonder Woman 1984 is out December 24 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Akhil Arora
