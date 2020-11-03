Technology News
Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date to Be Moved Again, for the Sixth Time: Report

Fourth time during COVID-19.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 November 2020 10:39 IST
Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Chris Pine, Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984

Highlights
  • Wonder Woman 1984 release date is Christmas for now
  • New release date might be in June 2021, a report says
  • Cinemas in the US, Western Europe closed due to COVID-19

Wonder Woman 1984 is reportedly set to lose its Christmas release date. With most cinemas in the US' biggest markets (New York and Los Angeles) and most of Western Europe (now in a second lockdown) closed, Warner Bros. and the Wonder Woman 1984 team — star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins, who are also producers on the DC film — are planning where next to take the Wonder Woman sequel. The report suggests that June 2021 is a “logical” spot, as the first film opened in that month, and Wonder Woman 1984 was set for June 2020 before COVID-19 began playing spoilsport.

Deadline brings word of Wonder Woman 1984 losing its release date for what be the fourth time during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — and the sixth overall. The studio must decide soon as to not lose money on prints and advertising, Deadline notes. Big blockbuster movies like Wonder Woman 1984 usually kick off their marketing campaigns six weeks before release date. With the Wonder Woman sequel slated for Christmas Day on December 25, that would put it around November 13 next week.

There's contrasting info on the probability of Wonder Woman 1984 ending up on pay-per-view. Cinema exhibitor insiders told Deadline that Warner Bros. has “flirted” with the idea of releasing the movie online 17–21 days after premiering it in theatres, while studio insiders claimed there is “no such plan in the works”, given the first Wonder Woman movie made over $800 million at the box office. That said, even if Wonder Woman 1984 does go to pay-per-view, this would not necessarily apply to India.

If — or more likely when, as it seems — Wonder Woman 1984 does move, it would clear out the Hollywood year-end release calendar with it. Deadline says Disney is expected to pull both of its 20th Century Studios movies, Ryan Reynolds-led Free Guy (currently slated for December 11) and Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile (December 18, it also stars Gadot), if Wonder Woman 1984 vacates its Christmas window.

Universal Pictures might keep Tom Hanks-starrer News of the World for Christmas because of a unique deal with AMC Theaters, America's biggest cinema chain, which allows the studio to release the film on pay-per-view 17 days after debuting it in theatres. Additionally, Sony Pictures' Monster Hunter (December 30) will remain in place because cinemas in China and most of Asia are open. Monster Hunter is slated to release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 30.

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to move to June 4, 2021, where Warner Bros. currently has The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. If it picks that date, the Wonder Woman sequel will open a week after the next Fast and Furious movie F9, which recently moved to the end of May, and a week prior to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (June 11, 2021).

Further reading: Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, DC Comics, DCEU, Warner Bros, COVID 19, Coronavirus, Pandemic
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Twitter Board Backs CEO Jack Dorsey Following Ouster Bid by Activist Investor
Apple Event on November 10: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models Based on Apple Silicon Reported to Debut

