Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Shows Off Gal Gadot’s New Gold Costume

Don’t expect a trailer before December.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 10:37 IST
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot as Diana in the Wonder Woman 1984 poster

  • Wonder Woman 1984 to release June 5, 2020
  • First poster released one year to release date
  • Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal are part of the cast

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has released the first official poster, which is a trippy, kaleidoscopic look at the titular character, played by Gal Gadot. It also gives us a peek at Wonder Woman's shiny, new gold costume armour, which has additional superpowers in the comics. Jenkins also confirmed in her announcement that Warner Bros. wouldn't be present at San Diego Comic-Con this year, with the marketing campaign kicking off only in December. Expect a first trailer then. Curiously enough, Wonder Woman 1984 had a presence last year at SDCC, but that was before its release date was pushed back from November 2019 to June 2020.

Jenkins revealed the first Wonder Woman 1984 poster on her official Twitter account, with a caption: “By now you've heard: [Warner Bros.] isn't going to Hall H [at the San Diego Comic-Con] this year. We're so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…” Gadot quoted the director's tweet and added: “I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this.. ????????”

The Wonder Woman 1984 poster comes exactly one year to the release date of the film, which is not a sequel, as per its makers, but rather “the next iteration” of the beloved DC Comics character. Set in 1984 America, Wonder Woman 1984 finds Diana (Gadot) going up against a British archaeologist-turned-supervillain called Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), amidst the Cold War-era tensions with the Soviet Union. And Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) has a role to play as well, even though we saw him die in the 2017 original. Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright star alongside.

Wonder Woman 1984 will release June 5, 2020 in India and across the world.

Wonder Woman 1984 Official Poster full Wonder Woman 1984 poster

The first official poster for Wonder Woman 1984 in HD
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

