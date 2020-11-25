Technology News
loading

Wonder Woman 1984 India Release Date Set for Christmas

Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 November 2020 10:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Wonder Woman 1984 India Release Date Set for Christmas

Photo Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984

Highlights
  • Wonder Woman 1984 begins global rollout on December 16
  • India release date is nine days later due to Tenet’s release
  • Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be available for streaming in India

Wonder Woman 1984 will release on Christmas, December 25, in India. The release is in line with the DC sequel's release on HBO Max and in cinemas in the US. In India, WW84 will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas only. It won't be available on streaming platforms in India. Warner Bros. has announced global release dates for the next Wonder Woman movie that starts rolling out December 16 in parts of the world but will arrive in India nine days later. This is likely because Tenet — also distributed by Warner Bros. — has set a December 4 release date in India and the studio wants to give the Christopher Nolan film at least three weeks before it clashes with another release of its own.

Tenet Release Date in India Set for December 4

The Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere Wednesday, December 16, in Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. It's worth noting that cinemas have been reclosed in parts of Europe due to a second lockdown. The UK hasn't set a date for a second reopening, and while France has denoted December 15, that could always change, given the COVID-19 situation changes week to week.

On Thursday, December 17, Wonder Woman 1984 will move into Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Those will be followed by China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, and Vietnam on Friday, December 18.

Those in Austria, Germany, and South Korea will get to see Wonder Woman 1984 starting Wednesday, December 23. In Hungary and Slovenia, the Wonder Woman sequel will open Thursday, December 24, on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day Friday, December 25, Wonder Woman 1984 rolls into Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, and the United States. It will also be available at Christmas on HBO Max, a streaming service exclusive to the US. The DC movie will be available Saturday, December 26, in Australia and New Zealand.

Wonder Woman 1984 will close out 2020 in Argentina, where it will open Thursday, December 31.

In the new year, the new Wonder Woman movie arrives Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Ukraine and Uruguay; Friday, January 8, 2021, in the Philippines; Thursday, January 14, 2021, in Azerbaijan, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS Others), Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, and Russia; Friday, January 15, 2021, in Romania and Turkey; Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Chile and Peru; Friday, January 22, 2021, in Poland; and Thursday, January 28, 2021, in Italy.

Release dates have not been decided for Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, parts of Asia and Latin America, and other islands.

Here's the full Wonder Woman 1984 release date schedule —

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, and the UK

Thursday, December 17, 2020
Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, parts of Middle East, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates

Friday, December 18, 2020
China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, and Vietnam

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Austria, Germany, and South Korea

Thursday, December 24, 2020
Hungary, and Slovenia

Friday, December 25, 2020
Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, and the US

Saturday, December 26, 2020
Australia, and New Zealand

Thursday, December 31, 2020
Argentina

Thursday, January 7, 2021
Ukraine, Uruguay

Friday, January 8, 2021
The Philippines

Thursday, January 14, 2021
Azerbaijan, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS Others), Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, and Russia

Friday, January 15, 2021
Romania, and Turkey

Thursday, January 21, 2021
Chile, and Peru

Friday, January 22, 2021
Poland

Thursday, January 28, 2021
Italy

TBD 2020 / 2021
Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, parts of Asia and Latin America, and other islands.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, DCEU, DC Comics, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Dell Rides Booming Demands for Remote-Working Tools to Beat Quarterly Sales Estimates
Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro Launch Announcement by Xiaomi Likely for Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020

Related Stories

Wonder Woman 1984 India Release Date Set for Christmas
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tooter is an ‘Indian’ Social Platform That Looks a Lot Like Twitter
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  3. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched
  4. Oppo F17, More Smartphones See Permanent Price Cut in India
  5. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  7. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  9. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  10. Xiaomi Likely to Announce Mi 11 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Dead Online Standalone Game Available December 1 for $5
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12, Samsung Galaxy A02s With 15W Fast Charging and 5,000mAh Battery Announced: Price, Specifications
  3. EU Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient in Electric Vehicle Batteries by 2025
  4. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides for iOS Can Now Edit Microsoft Office Files
  5. Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro Launch Announcement by Xiaomi Likely for Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 India Release Date Set for Christmas
  7. Dell Rides Booming Demands for Remote-Working Tools to Beat Quarterly Sales Estimates
  8. Tesla Plans to Build 'World's Largest' Battery Plant Near Berlin
  9. Amazon Offers Up to $3,000 Signing Bonus for New Holiday Hires at US Facilities
  10. YouTube Bans One America News Network From Posting New Videos for a Week Due to COVID-19 Rule Violation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com