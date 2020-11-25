Wonder Woman 1984 will release on Christmas, December 25, in India. The release is in line with the DC sequel's release on HBO Max and in cinemas in the US. In India, WW84 will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in cinemas only. It won't be available on streaming platforms in India. Warner Bros. has announced global release dates for the next Wonder Woman movie that starts rolling out December 16 in parts of the world but will arrive in India nine days later. This is likely because Tenet — also distributed by Warner Bros. — has set a December 4 release date in India and the studio wants to give the Christopher Nolan film at least three weeks before it clashes with another release of its own.

Tenet Release Date in India Set for December 4

The Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere Wednesday, December 16, in Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. It's worth noting that cinemas have been reclosed in parts of Europe due to a second lockdown. The UK hasn't set a date for a second reopening, and while France has denoted December 15, that could always change, given the COVID-19 situation changes week to week.

On Thursday, December 17, Wonder Woman 1984 will move into Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Those will be followed by China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, and Vietnam on Friday, December 18.

Those in Austria, Germany, and South Korea will get to see Wonder Woman 1984 starting Wednesday, December 23. In Hungary and Slovenia, the Wonder Woman sequel will open Thursday, December 24, on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day Friday, December 25, Wonder Woman 1984 rolls into Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, and the United States. It will also be available at Christmas on HBO Max, a streaming service exclusive to the US. The DC movie will be available Saturday, December 26, in Australia and New Zealand.

Wonder Woman 1984 will close out 2020 in Argentina, where it will open Thursday, December 31.

In the new year, the new Wonder Woman movie arrives Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Ukraine and Uruguay; Friday, January 8, 2021, in the Philippines; Thursday, January 14, 2021, in Azerbaijan, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS Others), Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, and Russia; Friday, January 15, 2021, in Romania and Turkey; Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Chile and Peru; Friday, January 22, 2021, in Poland; and Thursday, January 28, 2021, in Italy.

Release dates have not been decided for Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, parts of Asia and Latin America, and other islands.

Here's the full Wonder Woman 1984 release date schedule —

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, and the UK

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, parts of Middle East, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates

Friday, December 18, 2020

China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, and Vietnam

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Austria, Germany, and South Korea

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Hungary, and Slovenia

Friday, December 25, 2020

Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, and the US

Saturday, December 26, 2020

Australia, and New Zealand

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Argentina

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Ukraine, Uruguay

Friday, January 8, 2021

The Philippines

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Azerbaijan, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS Others), Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, and Russia

Friday, January 15, 2021

Romania, and Turkey

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Chile, and Peru

Friday, January 22, 2021

Poland

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Italy

TBD 2020 / 2021

Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, parts of Asia and Latin America, and other islands.