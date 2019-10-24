Technology News
Wonder Woman 1984 First Trailer Set to Release on December 8 at Comic Con Experience in Brazil

The wait is over, well almost.

24 October 2019
Wonder Woman 1984 First Trailer Set to Release on December 8 at Comic Con Experience in Brazil

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer is set to release worldwide on December 8

Highlights
  • Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release in June next year
  • The first trailer for the movie will drop on December 8
  • The movie's storyline isn't a sequel to the first movie

It seems like we're just a little over a month away from the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer. The movie's director Patty Jenkins has revealed the release date for the movie's first trailer via a tweet. The Gal Gadot-starrer sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman is slated to release next year. Back in June, we saw the first official poster for the movie which offered a rather interesting first look at the upcoming movie.

Jenkins took to Twitter to announce that the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 will release on December 8 at the CCXP (Comic Con Experience) in Brazil. The announcement was further confirmed by CCXP's official Twitter account later on. The trailer will also make its worldwide debut on December 8 itself.

Wonder Woman 1984 isn't technically a sequel to the original film as it is set in the early 80s during the Cold War era. Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor along with Robin Wright as Antiope and Cinnie Neilsen as Hippolyta in Wonder Woman 1984. Kristen Wiig will play Cheetah, the villain in the movie.

In the movie, Gal Gadot will sport a new gold costume armour. According to the comics, the costume features additional superpowers as well. The entire marketing campaign for Wonder Woman 1984 will kick off from December after the first trailer releases. The movie's release date was previously pushed from November 2019 to June 2020.

In December last year, Gal Gadot shared some photos from Wonder Woman 1984 as the film wrapped up shooting. The behind-the-scenes photos were shared on Instagram, with the caption "We did it. Again!!" Gadot further added that the movie was shot in 4 "very different" locations across 3 countries.

Wonder Woman 1984 First Trailer Set to Release on December 8 at Comic Con Experience in Brazil
