Apple has partnered with Scottish singer-songwriter and social activist Annie Lennox, and her NGO The Circle, to create a short video highlighting the progress around women's rights and the long way we still have to go, on International Women's Day. The one-and-a-half-minute video features several stars from music and film worlds, including Mary J. Blige, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Paloma Faith, Farhan Akhtar, Gwendoline Christie, Yola, Hozier, Skin aka Deborah Dyer, Livia Firth, Beverley Knight, Frank Carter, Nadine Shah, Eve Ensler, Ade Adepitan, Richard E. Grant, Simon Neil, Nina Nesbit, Frank Turner, Eddie Izzard, Richa Chadda, Emeli Sande, and Lennox.

“My interest is this term ‘global feminism,'” Lennox told the Associated Press. “It means that everybody can be a part of it. It isn't saying, ‘I'm a feminist, it's different than your feminism.' No. It's all part of a very mixed, diverse dialogue that will bring many people [together].”

In the video, which is narrated by Lennox, the 64-year-old Scot brings up women's issues such as physical, sexual and domestic violence, discrimination at work and in politics, maternal mortality, and illiteracy.

Apple is also launching a “#GlobalFeminism” playlist on Apple Music on International Women's Day, which is today. Alongside, Apple Music will feature “celebrity-curated, female-led playlists” from the likes of Cardi B, Halsey, Tierra Whack, Summer Walker, Lauren Daigle and Bebe Rexha.

And lastly, radio show host Brooke Reese — who helms Chart on Beats 1 — will count down the top 20 most-streamed female artists on Apple Music. The list includes Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Adele, Sia, Lady Gaga, Halsey, and Lana Del Rey among others.

If you are looking for a bit of Indian flavour this Women's Day, Spotify has announced a bunch of girl-power playlists, across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.