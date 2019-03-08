Technology News

Apple Music, Annie Lennox Campaign for ‘Global Feminism’ on International Women’s Day

, 08 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Music, Annie Lennox Campaign for ‘Global Feminism’ on International Women’s Day

Annie Lennox in Apple-powered ‘global feminism’ campaign for Women’s Day 2019

Highlights

  • Annie Lennox highlights women’s issues in Apple video
  • Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadda, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa star
  • Apple Music is launching a “#GlobalFeminism” playlist

Apple has partnered with Scottish singer-songwriter and social activist Annie Lennox, and her NGO The Circle, to create a short video highlighting the progress around women's rights and the long way we still have to go, on International Women's Day. The one-and-a-half-minute video features several stars from music and film worlds, including Mary J. Blige, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Paloma Faith, Farhan Akhtar, Gwendoline Christie, Yola, Hozier, Skin aka Deborah Dyer, Livia Firth, Beverley Knight, Frank Carter, Nadine Shah, Eve Ensler, Ade Adepitan, Richard E. Grant, Simon Neil, Nina Nesbit, Frank Turner, Eddie Izzard, Richa Chadda, Emeli Sande, and Lennox.

“My interest is this term ‘global feminism,'” Lennox told the Associated Press. “It means that everybody can be a part of it. It isn't saying, ‘I'm a feminist, it's different than your feminism.' No. It's all part of a very mixed, diverse dialogue that will bring many people [together].”

In the video, which is narrated by Lennox, the 64-year-old Scot brings up women's issues such as physical, sexual and domestic violence, discrimination at work and in politics, maternal mortality, and illiteracy.

 

Apple is also launching a “#GlobalFeminism” playlist on Apple Music on International Women's Day, which is today. Alongside, Apple Music will feature “celebrity-curated, female-led playlists” from the likes of Cardi B, Halsey, Tierra Whack, Summer Walker, Lauren Daigle and Bebe Rexha.

And lastly, radio show host Brooke Reese — who helms Chart on Beats 1 — will count down the top 20 most-streamed female artists on Apple Music. The list includes Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Adele, Sia, Lady Gaga, Halsey, and Lana Del Rey among others.

If you are looking for a bit of Indian flavour this Women's Day, Spotify has announced a bunch of girl-power playlists, across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Womens Day, International Womens Day, Annie Lennox, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadda, Ed Sheeran
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
YouTube Testing New 'Fact Checks' on 'Misinformation Prone Content' in India
Hotstar Announces Five Originals: M.S. Dhoni Docu-Drama, The Office Remake Among Others
Pricee
Apple Music, Annie Lennox Campaign for ‘Global Feminism’ on International Women’s Day
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  2. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  3. Ant Audio Launches New Range of Audio Products in India
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  6. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  7. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  8. Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 OC Review
  10. On Women’s Day, Apple and Annie Lennox Campaign for ‘Global Feminism’
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.