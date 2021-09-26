Technology News
The Witcher Season 3: Netflix, Lauren Schmidt Hissirch Announce Renewal at TUDUM

Toss a coin to your witcher.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 26 September 2021 00:56 IST
Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Netflix

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher

Highlights
  • The Witcher season 2 release date is December 17 on Netflix
  • Second anime Witcher movie, Witcher kids series also coming
  • The Witcher season 3 release date likely in 2023, I'd guess

The Witcher season 3 is a go. On Saturday at the online-only Netflix TUDUM event, The Witcher head writer and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich announced that the Henry Cavill-led epic fantasy series will return for a third season. The official renewal announcement for The Witcher season 3 comes nearly three months ahead of the second season premiere December 17 on Netflix. Cavill will no doubt return in the lead, alongside the likes of Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra. Hissrich will continue as head writer and showrunner on The Witcher season 3.

Towards the end of the three-hour TUDUM global fan event, Hissrich came on stage to announce three new Witcher projects. A second anime Witcher movie is on the way, to follow last month's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Additionally, Netflix is also developing a Witcher series for kids and family — very interested to see how they mould (and get rid of all the blood and gore) to fit the Witcher universe in a G rating. And as the one last thing, Hissrich added that The Witcher would return for season 3.

In addition to Cavill, Allan and Chalotra, The Witcher cast includes Eamon Farren as Nilfgaardian army commander Ceallach, Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Joey Batey as the bard Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Yennefer's mentor Tissaia de Vries, Royce Pierreson as the sorcerer Istredd, Mimi Ndiweni as sorceress Fringilla Vigo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Ciri's elf friend Dara, Anna Shaffer as sorceress Triss Merigold, and Mahesh Jadu as sorcerer Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.

Joining them on season 2 are Kim Bodnia (The Bridge) as Vesemir, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallander), as Coen, Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz (The Athena) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Rebecca Hanssen (Tell It to the Bees) as Queen Meve, and rising star Mecia Simson as Francesca.

We also have Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (What Happened to Monday) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Abnormally Funny People) as Fenn, Graham McTavish (The Hobbit trilogy) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, and Chris Fulton (Outlaw King) as Rience. You can learn more about them here.

No word on a release date on The Witcher season 3, but I wouldn't expect it before 2023.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
