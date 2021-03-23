The Witcher season 2 cast is expanding. On Monday, Netflix announced seven new cast members and the respective characters they will play on The Witcher season 2. We have Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (What Happened to Monday) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Abnormally Funny People) as Fenn, Graham McTavish (The Hobbit trilogy) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, and Chris Fulton (Outlaw King) as Rience. Ba'lian is a new character, while the other six come from Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher books. Here's more on the seven new The Witcher season 2 characters, from Netflix:

As a Priestess, Nenneke (Adjoa Andoh) is a mother figure to many lost travelers who find themselves seeking refuge at the gates of Melitele Temple. She has nursed many, including Geralt, back to health with her elixirs, ointments, and level-headed advice.

Equal parts charming and conniving, Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare) is a primary advisor to Redania's King Vizimir. Her ability to figuratively — and literally — shapeshift through courts and parties alike makes her one of the most influential sorceresses within the Continent's politics.

As head of the Redanian Intelligence secret service, double crossers and ne'er do wells all over the Continent know Sigismund Dijkstra's (Graham McTavish) name when whispered. His impressive style and physical strength are second to his knowledge of kings and mages and getting everything he wants.

Having escaped violent round-ups in the North, Ba'lian (Kevin Doyle) is one of many elves seeking safe refuge in unexpected places on the Continent. Brave and principled, his journey intersects with some surprising characters, who are inspired by his refusal to go down without a fight.

A sadistic mage with a penchant for fire, Rience (Chris Fulton) is employed by a mysterious lord in order to hunt down a prized jewel. His cruel tactics leave deep scars wherever he goes… though he'll try in vain to escape without some of his own.

Partners-in-crime — ostensibly, solving crime — Codringher (Simon Callow) and Fenn (Liz Carr) deal in the business of information: gathering, knowing, revealing, and even burying, for the right price. Codringher acts as the face of the business, while Fenn stays buried in her research; neither have ever been presented with a mystery as all-encompassing as the one about to drop into their Dorian office.