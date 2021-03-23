Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Netflix
The Witcher season 2 cast is expanding. On Monday, Netflix announced seven new cast members and the respective characters they will play on The Witcher season 2. We have Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (What Happened to Monday) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Abnormally Funny People) as Fenn, Graham McTavish (The Hobbit trilogy) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, and Chris Fulton (Outlaw King) as Rience. Ba'lian is a new character, while the other six come from Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher books. Here's more on the seven new The Witcher season 2 characters, from Netflix:
As a Priestess, Nenneke (Adjoa Andoh) is a mother figure to many lost travelers who find themselves seeking refuge at the gates of Melitele Temple. She has nursed many, including Geralt, back to health with her elixirs, ointments, and level-headed advice.
Equal parts charming and conniving, Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare) is a primary advisor to Redania's King Vizimir. Her ability to figuratively — and literally — shapeshift through courts and parties alike makes her one of the most influential sorceresses within the Continent's politics.
As head of the Redanian Intelligence secret service, double crossers and ne'er do wells all over the Continent know Sigismund Dijkstra's (Graham McTavish) name when whispered. His impressive style and physical strength are second to his knowledge of kings and mages and getting everything he wants.
Having escaped violent round-ups in the North, Ba'lian (Kevin Doyle) is one of many elves seeking safe refuge in unexpected places on the Continent. Brave and principled, his journey intersects with some surprising characters, who are inspired by his refusal to go down without a fight.
A sadistic mage with a penchant for fire, Rience (Chris Fulton) is employed by a mysterious lord in order to hunt down a prized jewel. His cruel tactics leave deep scars wherever he goes… though he'll try in vain to escape without some of his own.
Partners-in-crime — ostensibly, solving crime — Codringher (Simon Callow) and Fenn (Liz Carr) deal in the business of information: gathering, knowing, revealing, and even burying, for the right price. Codringher acts as the face of the business, while Fenn stays buried in her research; neither have ever been presented with a mystery as all-encompassing as the one about to drop into their Dorian office.
Friends and foes gather from across the Continent. Meet the new cast joining #TheWitcher Season 2: pic.twitter.com/0MBcZvAcze— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 22, 2021
Andoh, Clare, Carr, McTavish, Doyle, Callow, and Fulton join nine other new The Witcher season 2 cast members, who had been announced previously: Kim Bodnia (The Bridge) as Vesemir, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (Young Wallander), as Coen, Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz (The Athena) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Rebecca Hanssen (Tell It to the Bees) as Queen Meve, and rising star Mecia Simson as Francesca.
The Witcher season 2 also brings back Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Cintra's crown princess Ciri, Joey Batey as the bard Jaskier, Eamon Farren as Nilfgaardian army commander Ceallach, MyAnna Buring as Yennefer's mentor Tissaia de Vries, Royce Pierreson as the sorcerer Istredd, Mimi Ndiweni as sorceress Fringilla Vigo, Anna Shaffer as sorceress Triss Merigold, and Mahesh Jadu as sorcerer Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.
The Witcher season 2 will release later in 2021 on Netflix.
