The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is set to arrive in 2022 as a prequel to the popular Netflix Witcher series has been teased in a post-credits scene after the final episode of The Witcher season 2, which returned to Netflix after two years on December 17. The Witcher: Blood Origin stars Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, and Sophia Brown and will cover the events prior to the Henry Cavill-led show. It is set more than a millennium before the timeline of the original Witcher series. The series will be available to stream next year, according to Netflix.

In the trailer for the new show, Netflix describes The Witcher: Blood Origin as an “untold chapter” set long before the original Witcher series. On the webpage dedicated to the series, the streaming service says that Blood Origin is set 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia's story, in an elven world. The show predates the Witchers and tells the story of how the “worlds of monsters, men ,and elves merge to become one”, likely referring to the Conjunction of the Spheres. According to Netflix, the show is set at a time when the Continent is about to see the creation of the first Witcher.

The cast of The Witcher: Blood Origins is led by Sophia Brown, who plays Haji, an elite warrior. She is joined by Michelle Yeoh, who portrays Scian, a sword-elf. Meanwhile, Laurence O'Fuarain stars as the warrior Fjall. Other cast members include Mirren Mack, Jacob Collins, Lenny Henry, Lizzie Annis. Huw Novelli, Amy Murray, Francesca Mills, Nathaniel Curtis Zach Wyatt, and Dylan Moran.

Netflix is slowly building a universe centred around the Witcher franchise, and the service has already rolled out two seasons of the main show. Another animated movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which tells the story of Geralt of Rivia's mentor Vesemir, was also released on Netflix this year. The Witcher: Blood Origins does not have a release date at the moment, but is expected to arrive in 2022, according to the teaser trailer released by Netflix.