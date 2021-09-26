The Witcher: Blood Origin first look has arrived. On Saturday at the online-only TUDUM event, Netflix unveiled the first look at its six-part Witcher prequel miniseries that is set 1,200 years prior to Henry Cavill stepping into a bathtub — and will depict the creation of the first Witcher and the events leading to the “Conjunction of the Spheres”. Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji), Laurence O'Fuarain (Vikings), and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) lead the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, that comes from showrunner Declan de Barra (The Originals), with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich among the executive producers alongside de Barra.

In addition to Brown as Éile, O'Fuarain as Fjall and Yeoh as Scian, The Witcher: Blood Origin also stars Lenny Henry (Comic Relief) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's a Sin) as Brían, Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut, Jacob Collins-Levy (The White Princess) as Eredin, debutante Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Brother Death, Francesca Mills (Zoolander 2) as Meldof, debutante Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Urban Myths) as Syndril.

Hissrich and de Barra serve as executive producers alongside Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, and Matt O'Toole. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a production of Hivemind and Platige Image for Netflix. As with the mainline The Witcher series, The Witcher: Blood Origin is also based on the eponymous works by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It was first announced in July 2020.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is expected in 2022 on Netflix in India and around the world.