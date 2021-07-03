Technology News
loading

AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch, Football Most Engaging

The study read the emotions and facial expressions of viewers as they watched different games on their home devices.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 July 2021 13:42 IST
AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch, Football Most Engaging

Photo Credit: Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic reacts during his Wimbledon third round match against Denis Kudla on July 2

Highlights
  • British TV platform Freeview conducted the survey
  • Formula 1 found to be the most shocking sport
  • Facial expression of viewers were recorded during the survey

A new study has found that tennis is the most “euphoric” sport to watch at home but football is the most engaging. It gave another surprising result: gymnastics was placed second on the list, ahead of football, cricket, and athletics. The study was conducted using artificial intelligence (AI) to read the emotions and facial expressions of viewers as they watched different games on their home devices. These emotions were then categorised depending on changes in the eyes, eyebrows, nose, and mouth.

The cameras built into the at-home devices captured the emotions which were decoded using machine learning and analysed to see which sport provoked which response. The study, commissioned by the British TV platform Freeview, was done to celebrate the 'big four' sports — Wimbledon, Euro, Tokyo Olympics, and Tokyo Paralympics – and other tournaments returning to the TV screens. Freeview teamed up with ad testing firm RealEyes to run the system and analyse the results.

The study showed tennis was the most “euphoric” sport to watch at home for British viewers, who were 50 percent happier than when watching standard video content, reported Forbes.

Formula 1 (18 percent) was positioned as the most shocking sport. Researchers said the shock was detected by sudden wide eyes and dropped jaw movements. They said football led the way in terms of engagement with 24 percent. However, boxing only managed to engage 15 percent of viewers.

Popular and calmer Olympic sports like equestrian (29 percent), synchronised swimming (28 percent) and gymnastics (25 percent) turned out to be the most tense sports.

According to the study, these were the top sports to generate emotion — Tennis, Gymnastics, Football, Cricket, and Athletics (held most attention)/

“From Wimbledon to the Olympics, the Euros to Formula One, we're extremely proud to be able to offer coverage of so many fantastic sporting events this summer, all free to watch without any paywalls or subscription fees," Freeview's Owen Jenkinson was quoted as saying by Mirror.

For the study, the video content was standardised to ensure each viewer was shown the same format of low, medium and high-intensity clips.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artificial intelligence, sports
Microsoft's Blue Screen of Death Will Be Changing to Black in Windows 11

Related Stories

AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch, Football Most Engaging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Soon to Be Temporarily Shut Down
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  4. Trailblazing Female Pilot Will Go to Space at Age 82 With Jeff Bezos
  5. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Jio Brings Emergency Data Loan Facility for Its Prepaid Customers
  8. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  9. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. This Robot May Just Be What Retailers Need in Their Warehouses
  2. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch, Football Most Engaging
  3. Microsoft's Blue Screen of Death Will Be Changing to Black in Windows 11
  4. Jio Emergency Data Loan Facility Launched, Offers Up to 5GB of High-Speed Internet Access on Pay-Later Basis
  5. This Face Mask Tech Uses Biosensors to Detect COVID-19 in Your Breath Within 90 Minutes
  6. Elon Musk Congratulates Tesla on Producing, Delivering 200,000 Cars and Achieving 150 Percent YoY Rise in Q2
  7. Twitter Unblocks Accounts of Belarus 'Embassies' Suspended After Accusations of Identity Theft
  8. Hackers Breached Several MPs' Email Accounts, Poland Says
  9. Apple Warned by EU Chief Margrethe Vestager Against Using Privacy, Security to Limit Competition
  10. Amazon to Grant Incoming CEO Andy Jassy Over $200 Million in Stock
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com