Technology News
loading

Marvel’s What If...? Out August 11 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Trailer

Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and a lot more.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 July 2021 17:00 IST
Marvel’s What If...? Out August 11 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Trailer

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Captain Peggy Carter in Marvel's What If...?

Highlights
  • Marvel’s What If...? season 1 to have 10 episodes
  • New episodes every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Won’t be available on Hotstar VIP in Hindi, Tamil or Telugu

Marvel's What If...? has a new trailer, a new poster, and a release date. On Thursday, Marvel Studios announced that its first animated series — Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. began as a Marvel Television project, so I suppose that doesn't count — will premiere Wednesday, August 11 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. There won't be any local-language dubs though (in Hindi, Tamil or Telugu), which means Marvel's What If...? will be only available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, that costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year. The anthology animated series Marvel's What If...? is non-canonical, and hence, its events have no bearing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Every episode of Marvel's What If...? will stem from a what-if question: What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark in Afghanistan? What if Yondu took T'Challa as a kid, not Peter Quill? What if Peggy Carter became Captain America — or rather Captain Carter? What if the Avengers turned into zombies? The Marvel's What If...? trailer presents all those scenarios and several others that aren't quite as obvious from the brief teases we get of them. But you can be sure it will feature your favourite character, what with everyone from Doctor Strange, Thor, Loki, Vision, Hawkeye, Ego, Ant-Man, The Ancient One, Guardians of the Galaxy, and even Howard the Duck involved here.

Better yet, most of the original stars will return to voice all the characters, including Chadwick Boseman in a posthumous appearance as T'Challa. We also have Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), and Taika Waititi (Korg) among others. There are new voice stars for Iron Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel.

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) will tie together the episodes as the voice of The Watcher, an alien who observes the multiverse but doesn't, cannot and will not interfere, just as Wright says in the Marvel's What If...? trailer. Storyboard artist Bryan Andrews (Avengers: Endgame) is the director on the Marvel Disney+ animated series, with A.C. Bradley (Trollhunters) as head writer. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum serve as executive producers on Marvel's What If...?, originally announced two years at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

Marvel's What If...? begins August 11 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. It is expected to have 10 episodes. Marvel's What If...? season 2 is reportedly in development.

Marvel's What If...? poster

what if marvel hotstar poster what if marvel

The official Marvel's What If...? poster
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvels What If, Marvel, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Hotstar Premium, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Avengers, Doctor Strange, Thor, Loki, Hawkeye, Ant Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Hulk, Winter Soldier, Captain Marvel, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Andrews, AC Bradley, Kevin Feige
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Twitter Spaces for Web Working on Ability to Allow Users to Speak: Report

Related Stories

Marvel’s What If...? Out August 11 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Trailer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17 With Impressive Rewards for Players
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  4. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  5. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  7. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
  8. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  9. Black Widow Pirated on Torrents Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Band 6 to Go on Sale in India Starting July 12, Customers Can Avail a Free Huawei Mini Speaker
  2. Instagram Testing ‘Limits’ Feature to Let You Restrict Abusive, Harassing Comments From Groups
  3. Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson Gears Up for Space Flight on July 11: All You Need to Know
  4. Marvel’s What If...? Out August 11 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Trailer
  5. Twitter Spaces for Web Working on Ability to Allow Users to Speak: Report
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn Discussing Electric Vehicle Plant in Wisconsin
  7. Red Notice Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie Out November 12
  8. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Leak, Tipped to Have Minor Changes Over Last Year’s Model
  10. Robinhood Gives Founders Second Chance at $1.4 Billion Windfall
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com