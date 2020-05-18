Technology News
loading

Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Abhay Deol Movie ‘What Are the Odds?’

What are the odds this will be any good?

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 May 2020 16:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Abhay Deol Movie ‘What Are the Odds?’

Photo Credit: FilmKaravan

Yashaswini Dayama, Abhay Deol in What Are the Odds?

Highlights
  • What Are the Odds? release date is May 20 on Netflix
  • Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra also part of cast
  • Conceptualised as a series, it’s now just a 90-minute film

Netflix has acquired What Are the Odds?, a coming-of-age comedy-drama movie starring Yashaswini Dayama (Dear Zindagi), Karanvir Malhotra (Selection Day), and Abhay Deol (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) in the lead. Deol is also a producer. Alongside, Netflix has unveiled a release date — May 20 — and a trailer for What Are the Odds?, which suggests John Hughes meets a fluffier The End of the F*ing World. What Are the Odds? has been directed by Megha Ramaswamy, best known for co-writing the 2011 black comedy crime film Shaitan.

What Are the Odds? trailer

In addition to Dayama, Malhotra, and Deol, What Are the Odds? also stars Monica Dogra (David), Priyanka Bose (Lion), Sulabha Arya (Hera Pheri), and Manu Rishi (Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!). Deol isn't the only producer on What Are the Odds?; he served in the role alongside Sanjay Bachani, Pooja Kohli, and Apoorva Bakshi of FilmKaravan. In fact, What Are the Odds? is being called a “FilmKaravan Original”, and not a “Netflix Original”. This is the second collaboration for Netflix and FilmKaravan after last year's police procedural anthology, Delhi Crime — which was a Netflix original.

What Are the Odds? was originally envisioned as a series called The Odds that would follow rebellious teen Vivek (Dayama) and responsible school head boy Ashwin (Malhotra) as they went on “a fantastical journey” through the streets of Mumbai. A 90-minute excerpt was shown at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in March last year, when it was still in production. But the series plan has seemingly been shelved, and the excerpt reimagined as a feature-length version now coming to Netflix.

Netflix has a mediocre to terrible record with Indian films. In 2020, it's given us the horror anthology Ghost Stories from directors Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap in January, the dance drama Yeh Ballet from writer-director Sooni Taraporevala in February, the Kiara Advani-starrer, Johar-produced college rape drama Guilty and the coming-of-age rom-com Maska featuring Manisha Koirala in March, and the Jacqueline Fernandez-led mystery thriller Mrs. Serial Killer.

What Are the Odds? synopsis

“When two unlikely friends play hooky from school, accidental encounters and otherworldly events turn their day into a whimsical coming-of-age journey.”

What Are the Odds? release date

What Are the Odds? is out May 20 on Netflix worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: What Are the Odds, Netflix, Netflix India, Abhay Deol, Film Karavan
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Realme C3 Price in India Increased Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video Accused of ‘Glorifying’ Acid Attack
Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Abhay Deol Movie ‘What Are the Odds?’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  3. TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video
  4. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  5. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Moto G8 Power Lite Will Launch in India on May 21
  8. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  9. Tata Sky HD+ Upgrade Price Reduced to Rs. 5,999 for Existing Subscribers
  10. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Landline Calls Extended Till May 31
  2. TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video Accused of ‘Glorifying’ Acid Attack
  3. Netflix Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Abhay Deol Movie ‘What Are the Odds?’
  4. Realme C3 Price in India Increased Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  5. Airtel Announced 'Work@Home' Solutions for Businesses
  6. Mi 10 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi Store: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  7. MediaTek Announces Octa-Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences
  8. Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped
  9. Oppo Suspends Operations at Greater Noida Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive
  10. Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers, 5 Crore Den and Hathway Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com