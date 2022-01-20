Technology News
loading

WeCrashed Teaser Out Now: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto Star as Disgraced WeWork Couple

The first three episodes of WeCrashed will reportedly premiere on Apple TV+ on March 18.

By ANI | Updated: 20 January 2022 15:49 IST
WeCrashed Teaser Out Now: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto Star as Disgraced WeWork Couple

Photo Credit: Apple TV+ Press

WeCrashed's minute-long teaser shows Leto's Neumann introducing potential investors to concept of WeWork

Highlights
  • WeWork is descrbed as a "movement"
  • Neumann himself has said that he will not be watching the series
  • The first three episodes of the series premiere on Apple TV+ on March 18

Fans recently got a first look at Hollywood actors Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway's transformation into disgraced WeWork couple Adam and Rebekah Neumann in a teaser for the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed.

The series' minute-long teaser shows Leto's Neumann introducing potential investors to the concept of WeWork, the company that introduced and monetised the concept of co-working for startups and other entrepreneurs.

WeWork is described by Leto's character as not just a business venture, but a "movement" that will change the way people work.

Those who follow the news or listen to podcasts must be familiar with Neumann's story. The Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork documented how the Israeli-born entrepreneur created a multibillion-dollar company with the help of his wife, Rebekah.

Together, they used WeWork profits to fund their lavish lifestyle and invest in new ideas. However, Neumann was ousted from his role as CEO in 2019, as WeWork began to plummet in value.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly in December, showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello spoke about the show, sharing that it's less about the business and more about Adam's relationship with Rebekah and the impact it had on the business.

Eisenberg said, "What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple. We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night."

However, Neumann himself has said that he will not be watching the series, telling a news outlet that the show is a "single-sided narrative that I am telling you is not actually true in a lot of things," according to Deadline.

Neumann shared Leto had warned him that WeCrashed does not paint him and his wife in a flattering light. He said that the actor told him, "I am going to act you, and you shouldn't watch it."

The first three episodes of the series premiere on Apple TV+ on March 18, with the remaining five episodes released weekly.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WeCrashed, WeWork, Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Apple TV Plus, Hollywood, WeCrashed trailer, WeCrashed release date
Apple No Longer Releasing Security Patches for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Says Updating Older Versions Was ‘Temporary’
WeCrashed Teaser Out Now: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto Star as Disgraced WeWork Couple
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  9. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Seen on Support Site
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA
  3. Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched
  4. WeCrashed Teaser Out Now: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto Star as Disgraced WeWork Couple
  5. Apple No Longer Releasing Security Patches for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Says Updating Older Versions Was ‘Temporary’
  6. Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's Next Film to Star Robert Pattinson: Report
  7. UK Financial Watchdog Likely to Toughen Rules on Advertising High Risk Investments, Including Crypto
  8. Tesla, India Said to Be Stuck in 'Weird Stalemate' on Tax Cut Demands With No Investment Pledge
  9. Opera Releases Web3 Browser to Let Users Seamlessly Link Crypto Wallets to Blockchain Services
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro Global Variant Design Suggested by Leaked Marketing Images, Specifications Also Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com