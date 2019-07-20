Technology News
loading

Watchmen Trailer: HBO Releases Look at DC Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

“Nothing ever ends. It’s only just begun.”

By | Updated: 20 July 2019 23:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Watchmen Trailer: HBO Releases Look at DC Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: HBO

A still from the Watchmen trailer

Highlights
  • Watchmen TV series to premiere in October on Hotstar
  • New Comic-Con trailer gives us an in-depth 3-minute look
  • Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is behind the new HBO series

The first Watchmen trailer is here. Though the show didn't have its own panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 — there was an on-site fan activation, for what it's worth — HBO has released a full-length trailer for the series adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' comic book, after teasing it on social media accounts for the last couple of days. The new Watchmen trailer shows a world where policemen start to wear yellow masks after a coordinated attack on them by a group wearing Rorschach masks. That's of course troubling, because now there's no way to tell the difference between a masked cop and a vigilante.

 

Created by Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers), Watchmen stars Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Jeremy Irons (The Lion King), Don Johnson (Miami Vice), Jean Smart (Legion), Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Adelaide Clemens (Rectify), Andrew Howard (Limitless), Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow), Sara Vickers (Endeavour), and Frances Fisher (Titanic) among others.

Except for Irons, who plays Ozymandias / Adrian Veidt, all other Watchmen cast members are playing new characters that weren't in the original comic. Lindelof's series also sets itself apart by telling “a new, original story”, which is a sensible move given Zack Snyder has previously adapted Watchmen on the big screen in 2009.

Nine Inch Nails musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — who worked on the original score The Social Network — will be composing background music for Watchmen. Nicole Kassell (Westworld, The Leftovers) has directed the pilot episode. Lindelof and Kassell are executive producers alongside Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams, and Joseph Iberti. Watchmen is a production of White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, based on DC Comics characters.

Here's the official synopsis for Watchmen, via HBO:

“Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes' are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original ground-breaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

Watchmen is set to premiere in October on HBO in the US, and on Hotstar in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Watchmen, HBO, Hotstar, Damon Lindelof, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Honor Smartphones
Watchmen Trailer: HBO Releases Look at DC Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro ‘Will Not Have Ad-Supported Monetisation’
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  3. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  4. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  5. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  7. No Blanket Ban on Cryptocurrencies in India, Government Says
  8. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  9. Typewriter Review: Is Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix Horror Series India’s Stranger Things?
  10. Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite Truly Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Watchmen Trailer: HBO Releases Look at DC Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  2. TikTok Testing Instagram-Inspired Features: Report
  3. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India Launch Soon, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  4. No Blanket Ban on Cryptocurrencies in India, Government Says
  5. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro ‘Will Not Have Ad-Supported Monetisation,’ Says Xiaomi: What It Actually Means
  6. Twitter to Soon Offer More Context on Why Certain Tweets Are Unavailable
  7. Android to Get Better Truly Wireless Headphones Support This Year
  8. Motorola One Action Spotted on Android Enterprise Directory Ahead of Launch, Specifications Confirmed
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  10. YouTube Said to Pay Fine in the US Over Violating Kids' Data Privacy Laws
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.