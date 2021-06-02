Technology News
loading

Warner Bros. Discovery Is the New Name for Discovery WarnerMedia Merger

With plans to spend $20 billion a year, more than Disney and Netflix.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 June 2021 11:49 IST
Warner Bros. Discovery Is the New Name for Discovery WarnerMedia Merger

Photo Credit: Discovery/WarnerMedia

Warner Bros. Discovery logo

Highlights
  • Proposed merger set to be completed by mid-2022
  • Discovery CEO David Zaslav to lead WB Discovery
  • No word on merger of HBO Max and Discovery+

Warner Bros. Discovery is the name for the proposed merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia, Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav — set to be the future CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery — announced Tuesday at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California. That would put the famed studio, known for everything from DC, HBO, Friends, Harry Potter, The Matrix, and The Lord of the Rings, squarely in the spotlight. Founded as Warner Communications, WarnerMedia has also gone by the names of Time Warner and briefly, AOL Time Warner. Discovery was known as Discovery Communications until 2018. The new name and logo comes with the slogan “the stuff that dreams are made of”, part of a dialogue from The Maltese Falcon.

In a prepared statement, Zaslav said: “Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories in the world — that is what the company will be about. We love the new company's name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred-year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family. We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important and impactful stories across any genre — and across any platform: film, television and streaming.”

Discovery and WarnerMedia's proposed merger was announced back in May, with current WarnerMedia owner AT&T getting out of the entertainment business just three years after it suffered greatly to enter it. AT&T is said to be focused more on ramping up 5G and telecommunications in the US, and the WarnerMedia sale will allow it to have more cashflow. For Warner Bros. Discovery, this makes it one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, with a library of nearly 200,000 hours of programming from brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, and ID among others.

Together, Warner Bros. Discovery will spend $20 billion (about Rs. 1,46,425 crores) on content annually, more than what Netflix and Disney are spending, Zaslav has previously noted. But it's still unclear how this merger might affect their streaming operations — WarnerMedia has HBO Max, while Discovery has Discovery+. While the latter is available in India, WarnerMedia has yet to publicly talk about any India-specific launch plans for HBO Max. Maybe that will change once Warner Bros. Discovery takes shape in mid-2022. After all, Zaslav has plans for Warner Bros. Discovery to reach 400 million streaming subscribers globally.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Warner Bros, Discovery, Warner Bros Discovery, WarnerMedia, AT and T, HBO Max, Discovery Plus, David Zaslav, HBO, DC Comics, CNN, WB Games, Cartoon Network, TNT, TBS, Harry Potter, Adult Swim, TLC, Animal Planet
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Claims New IT Rules Not Applicable to Its Search Engine, Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand

Related Stories

Warner Bros. Discovery Is the New Name for Discovery WarnerMedia Merger
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  4. Tata Sky Binge App Now Available to Offer a Variety of OTT Content
  5. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  6. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  7. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
  10. A Hot Tub That's Heated By Mining Dogecoin? 'Great Idea', Jokes Elon Musk
#Latest Stories
  1. Warner Bros. Discovery Is the New Name for Discovery WarnerMedia Merger
  2. Google Claims New IT Rules Not Applicable to Its Search Engine, Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand
  3. Tata Sky Binge OTT Content Service Now Available on Mobile Devices Through Dedicated App
  4. Twitter to Test Advertisements on Fleets to Catch Up to Snap, Facebook
  5. iPhone Users Report Severe Battery Drain After iOS 14.6 Update
  6. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Should Be Targeted by Draft Rules, EU Lawmakers Says
  7. Vivo X70 Series Could Have a September Launch in India in Partnership With IPL
  8. Amazon’s High Worker Injury Rate Blasted by US Labour Union Coalition
  9. Thor: Love and Thunder Filming Wraps, Chris Hemsworth Reveals on Instagram
  10. iPhone 12 Pro’s MagSafe Helps Man Recover Phone After Dropping in Water
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com