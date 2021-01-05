Technology News
WandaVision Gets a New TV Spot With Original Theme Song

The nine-episode-long series will start streaming on Disney+ Plus on January 15.

By ANI | Updated: 5 January 2021 11:33 IST
WandaVision Gets a New TV Spot With Original Theme Song

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

It will mark the return of Marvel Universe stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and Paul Bettany as Vision

Highlights
  • Clip introduces original theme song written by Oscar-winning songwriters
  • WandaVision is first Marvel Studios series exclusively for Disney Plus
  • The series will feature the two superheroes trying to lead a simple life

Marvel fans have a reason to rejoice as Disney+ unveiled a new TV spot teasing the much-awaited superhero series WandaVision.

According to Variety, the clip introduces an original theme song written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

"WandaVision is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project. When the director, Matt Shakmn, an old friend from my college days, pitched it to us, we didn't have to think about it," Variety quoted Lopez as saying.

"We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone," Lopez added.

WandaVision, marks the first Marvel Studios series which has been created exclusively for Disney+. It will mark the return of Marvel Universe stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision.

The 1950s-inspired series will feature the two superheroes trying to lead a simple ordinary life in the suburbs before they finally realise that the setting is not what it seems.

Others who will be seen essaying important roles in the film include Kathryn Hahn and Marvel alums Randall Park and Kat Dennings.

The series has been directed by Matt Shakman. Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

The nine-episode-long series will start streaming on Disney Plus on January 15.

Further reading: Marvel, Disney Plus, WandaVision
