WandaVision Adds Captain Marvel Character, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Teyonah Parris will play a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau.

Updated: 21 July 2019 08:26 IST
WandaVision Adds Captain Marvel Character, to Release in Spring 2021 on Disney+ — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The official logo for Disney+ series WandaVision

  • WandaVision release date to be in 2021
  • It’ll be the second live-action series from Marvel Studios
  • Set after Avengers: Endgame, but also in the 1950s

WandaVision now has a release period: spring 2021. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Monica Rambeau, a child character introduced in Captain Marvel, would be part of the Disney+ series, which takes place after Avengers: Endgame. Teyonah Parris (Dear White People) will play the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau. WandaVision also (naturally) stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their respective characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively.

At Comic-Con, Olsen said WandaVision will finally reveal why her character's alter ego is the “Scarlet Witch”. She added: “It's going to get weird, we're going to have fun.” Bettany was also on stage, and he said he doesn't know how or if he's alive in this show. WandaVision has been written by Jac Schaeffer, who also serves as the showrunner. The show's events will also tie into the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was also announced at Comic-Con.

It's interesting that Feige said that WandaVision would take place after Avengers: Endgame, given Olsen had previously revealed that the show will be set in the 1950s — or at least part of it will be. Maybe the multiverse will explain how an adult Monica Rambeau, who's a kid in the 1990s, goes back more than four decades. Setting it in the past would have also allowed them to sidestep the fact that Vision is dead in present time, but we suppose some form of weird time travel is now involved in the show.

WandaVision will release in spring 2021 on Disney+. There's no word on the release platform for the series in India.

