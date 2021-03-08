Technology News
loading

WandaVision Season 2? It’s Called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel chief Kevin Feige won’t completely rule out WandaVision season 2 though.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 March 2021 17:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WandaVision Season 2? It’s Called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany as Vision, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision

Highlights
  • WandaVision season 1 ended nine-episode run on Friday
  • Elizabeth Olsen is officially a part of Doctor Strange 2
  • WandaVision episode 9 post-credits scene set it up

WandaVision ended its nine-episode run on Friday, giving closure to Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) Westview chapter, and setting up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through two post-credits scenes — at least two upcoming Phase Four movies (and maybe more). The Marvel Studios series' success is naturally making folks wonder when they can expect WandaVision season 2. Unfortunately, the answer is a “no” on that front. You could've figured that out if you watched it through the end. Or better yet, if you read the WandaVision episode title: “The Series Finale.” Marvel trolled us here and there, but that's as definite as it gets.

Spoilers ahead for all of WandaVision.

WandaVision Review: Marvel's Endgame Boom Made This Experiment Possible

Except — it may not be that definite. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, in his appearance at last month's Television Critics Association event, said: “I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘no' to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision.” That leaves Marvel enough wiggle room in case it decides to do a WandaVision season 2 sometime in the future. But at TCA, Feige also noted what Marvel has repeatedly spoken about in the past: “Lizzie Olsen will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film.” He's talking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (or more simply, Doctor Strange 2), which finds Olsen joining Benedict Cumberbatch in his sequel movie.

This makes sense on some accounts. WandaVision villain Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) namechecked Doctor Strange when she referred to the “Sorcerer Supreme” in WandaVision episode 9, while talking about the Darkhold book. And then, in the WandaVision episode 9 post-credits scene, as she pored through the Darkhold, Wanda revealed that she can separate her astral self (that looks like Scarlet Witch) from her physical self (who was casually sipping tea in the mountains somewhere). Just like Doctor Strange, whom we saw doing so in his first film. In the finale, Wanda also says that she wants to fully understand her powers, so it's only logical she would seek out the only other sorcerer she knows.

How their journey is intertwined beyond that is up for speculation. Doctor Strange will likely go up against his former ally Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who lost faith in Strange in the first film. Meanwhile, the WandaVision finale post-credits scene ended with Wanda hearing her twin boys' (that's Tommy and Billy) screams for help. That is curious, because they were believed to have been erased away after Wanda brought the Westview Hex to a close. Is this a trick by some villain? Or are they calling out to her from another dimension? After all, the Doctor Strange sequel is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

How heavily will Wanda be involved in that film? Feige has previously said that WandaVision would directly setup Doctor Strange 2, which suggests that her story will be continued. But is that the end of the road for Wanda — or might there be more for her in store? That is entirely unclear. Of course, a WandaVision season 2 would also need Vision. And he's gone (again). For what it's worth, this has happened before. Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, remained dead in Avengers: Endgame, but still got a full series (in WandaVision). And oh, a new (white) Vision flew away in the WandaVision finale — so I'm guessing he's still around.

After all, as Wanda said to Vision in the finale: “We will say hello again.”

All nine WandaVision episodes are streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to release March 25, 2022 in cinemas.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WandaVision, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Kevin Feige, Vision, Wanda Maximoff, Scarlet Witch
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Redmi TV India Launch Date Confirmed for March 17

Related Stories

WandaVision Season 2? It’s Called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series to Launch on March 23, Hasselblad Camera Tie-Up Announced
  2. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  3. Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999
  4. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  5. Moto G10 Power Key Features, Flipkart Availability Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Slick Looks and Low Weight
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Impressions: More Features Than Ever
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 Live Images Surface Online Ahead of Announcement
  9. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, More
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut India Pricing, Release Time Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving Important SMS Messages Today
  2. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot Launched in India, the Company's First Smart Speaker
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Receiving Stable Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 Lite Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
  6. WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Password-Protected, Encrypted Chat Backups for Google Drive and iCloud
  7. Facebook Criticised by Russia for Blocking News Agency Posts
  8. Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  9. Microsoft Email Hack Affects European Union Banking Regulator
  10. WandaVision Season 2? It’s Called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com