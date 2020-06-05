WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report

WandaVision — the Marvel Cinematic Universe series centred on Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — will reportedly resume filming in July in Los Angeles, California. The Disney+ miniseries was one of many productions that had to shut shop in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but with lockdowns now lifting in parts of the US, Hollywood is seemingly preparing to go back to work.

The Tampa Bay Comic Convention (TBCC) brings word of WandaVision resuming production. In a Facebook post, it said: “We finally received word from Paul Bettany's representation, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance at TBCC this year due [to] being called back by Disney for WandaVision filming in July, in Los Angeles.”

TBCC is scheduled for July 10–12. It's also a little surprising to see a convention go ahead as planned, which will lead to crowding at a time when most events have been called off to help maintain social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Marvel fan site MCU Cosmic was the first to report on the news. It also said that WandaVision was mostly done with filming in March, which /Film concurs with, and that post-production on WandaVision had been going on remotely, with everyone working from home.

Set after Avengers: Endgame in the 2020s, WandaVision also stars Teyonah Parris (Dear White People) as a grown-up Monica Rambeau, first seen in Captain Marvel in the 1990s; Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Kat Dennings as Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) assistant Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World; and Kathryn Hahn (Bad Moms) as a new character who's a “nosy neighbour”, as EW reported.

Olsen has previously revealed that WandaVision will partly take place in the 1950s as well. The Disney+ series will also tie into the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due in March 2022. WandaVision will likely use some form of time travel to take place in both the 2020s and 1950s, and the multiverse argument to bring back Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War, as fans will recall.

WandaVision is expected to release in December on Disney+ Hotstar.