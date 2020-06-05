Technology News
loading

WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report

The Marvel series might still make its December release date.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 June 2020 12:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision

Highlights
  • WandaVision had stopped production in March
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany in WandaVision cast
  • WandaVision is the second series in MCU’s Phase 4

WandaVision — the Marvel Cinematic Universe series centred on Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — will reportedly resume filming in July in Los Angeles, California. The Disney+ miniseries was one of many productions that had to shut shop in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but with lockdowns now lifting in parts of the US, Hollywood is seemingly preparing to go back to work.

The Tampa Bay Comic Convention (TBCC) brings word of WandaVision resuming production. In a Facebook post, it said: “We finally received word from Paul Bettany's representation, and unfortunately Paul had to cancel his appearance at TBCC this year due [to] being called back by Disney for WandaVision filming in July, in Los Angeles.”

TBCC is scheduled for July 10–12. It's also a little surprising to see a convention go ahead as planned, which will lead to crowding at a time when most events have been called off to help maintain social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19 infections.

Marvel fan site MCU Cosmic was the first to report on the news. It also said that WandaVision was mostly done with filming in March, which /Film concurs with, and that post-production on WandaVision had been going on remotely, with everyone working from home.

Set after Avengers: Endgame in the 2020s, WandaVision also stars Teyonah Parris (Dear White People) as a grown-up Monica Rambeau, first seen in Captain Marvel in the 1990s; Randall Park as FBI agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Kat Dennings as Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) assistant Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World; and Kathryn Hahn (Bad Moms) as a new character who's a “nosy neighbour”, as EW reported.

Olsen has previously revealed that WandaVision will partly take place in the 1950s as well. The Disney+ series will also tie into the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due in March 2022. WandaVision will likely use some form of time travel to take place in both the 2020s and 1950s, and the multiverse argument to bring back Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War, as fans will recall.

WandaVision is expected to release in December on Disney+ Hotstar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WandaVision, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Scarlet Witch, Vision
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  3. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. BSNL Extends Rs. 499 Broadband Plan Availability to September 9
#Latest Stories
  1. WandaVision to Resume Filming in July in Los Angeles: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. Nokia 2 V Tella With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  4. Mi Notebook Branding Confirmed, Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Facebook Starts Labelling State-Controlled Media Posts, Will Block Ads
  6. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Listed on Walmart Website
  7. Elon Musk Calls for Breakup of Amazon, Says 'Monopolies Are Wrong'
  8. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 40Mbps Speeds
  9. Oppo A11k, Oppo A12, Oppo A52 to Launch in India Next Week: Report
  10. OnePlus 8 Next Sale on June 8 at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com