WandaVision to Now Release in 2020 on Disney+

WandaVision — the Marvel series centred on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — will now release in 2020, Disney+ announced Wednesday. That brings the miniseries forward by several months, considering it was originally slated to arrive in spring 2021. In turn, that means we'll get four new Marvel Cinematic Universe entries in 2020: Black Widow in April, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in autumn, The Eternals in November, and WandaVision at an as-yet unspecified date. It's unclear why Marvel Studios has decided to bring the series forward.

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here's a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

Set after Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision will involve the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau — to be played by Teyonah Parris (Dear White People) — who was first seen in Captain Marvel, which was set in the 1990s. Additionally, Olsen had previously revealed that the show will be set in the 1950s — or at least part of it will be. Moreover, the show's events will also tie into the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And lastly, fans will recall that Vision is dead in present day. None of it makes sense for now, but we suppose some form of weird time travel will explain things.

When WandaVision was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Olsen had said on stage: “It's going to get weird, we're going to have fun.” She added that the Disney+ series will finally reveal why her character's alter ego is the “Scarlet Witch”. Bettany had said he doesn't know how or if he's alive in WandaVision — which has been written by Jac Schaeffer, who also serves as the showrunner.

WandaVision will release in 2020 on Disney+. The streaming service is expected to launch in 2020–21 in India, as part of its international expansion into Asia.