WandaVision to Now Release in 2020 on Disney+

The Marvel miniseries was earlier slated for spring 2021.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 10:44 IST
WandaVision to Now Release in 2020 on Disney+

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany as Vision, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision concept art

  WandaVision release date to now be in 2020
  It's one of four MCU entries this year: two films, series
  Set after Avengers: Endgame, but also in the 1950s

WandaVision — the Marvel series centred on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — will now release in 2020, Disney+ announced Wednesday. That brings the miniseries forward by several months, considering it was originally slated to arrive in spring 2021. In turn, that means we'll get four new Marvel Cinematic Universe entries in 2020: Black Widow in April, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in autumn, The Eternals in November, and WandaVision at an as-yet unspecified date. It's unclear why Marvel Studios has decided to bring the series forward.

Set after Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision will involve the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau — to be played by Teyonah Parris (Dear White People) — who was first seen in Captain Marvel, which was set in the 1990s. Additionally, Olsen had previously revealed that the show will be set in the 1950s — or at least part of it will be. Moreover, the show's events will also tie into the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And lastly, fans will recall that Vision is dead in present day. None of it makes sense for now, but we suppose some form of weird time travel will explain things.

When WandaVision was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Olsen had said on stage: “It's going to get weird, we're going to have fun.” She added that the Disney+ series will finally reveal why her character's alter ego is the “Scarlet Witch”. Bettany had said he doesn't know how or if he's alive in WandaVision — which has been written by Jac Schaeffer, who also serves as the showrunner.

WandaVision will release in 2020 on Disney+. The streaming service is expected to launch in 2020–21 in India, as part of its international expansion into Asia.

Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
