WandaVision’s ‘Agatha All Along’ Song Out on Spotify, Apple Music, Others

Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agatha Harkness, sung it herself.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 February 2021 14:27 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision episode 7

  • WandaVision available on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
  • “Agatha All Along” part of WandaVision: Episode 7 album
  • WandaVision releases episodic albums each week

WandaVision's newest earworm track “Agatha All Along” is now available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and JioSaavn. Spoilers ahead for WandaVision episode 7. “Agatha All Along” has been composed by the Oscar- and Tony-winning duo of Kristen-Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez (of Frozen fame), and has been sung by star Kathryn Hahn herself. Hahn plays Agnes on WandaVision, who reveals herself to be the powerful witch Agatha Harkness towards the end of WandaVision episode 7 “Breaking the Fourth Wall.” Sadly, Hahn's maniacal evil laughter that bookends the montage in the episode is not part of the “Agatha All Along” track.

WandaVision Episode 7 Post-Credits Scene, Explained

The 62-second Agatha Harkness theme song “Agatha All Along” first played after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) finds herself trapped in Agnes' (Hahn) basement, where she then states that Wanda wasn't the only magical being inside the Westview Hex. As the “Agatha All Along” track begins to play, WandaVision episode 7 shows us how Agatha has been spinning her own webs, be it messing with Wanda and Vision's magic show in WandaVision episode 2, driving a neighbour mad in WandaVision episode 3, introducing Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters) in WandaVision episode 5, and pretending to be a normal person trapped under Wanda's magic in WandaVision episode 7.

WandaVision Cinematographer Reveals the Secrets Behind Marvel Series' Ever-Changing Looks

“Agatha All Along” song lyrics

Who's been messing up everything?
It's been Agatha all along!
Who's been pulling every evil string?
It's been Agatha all along!
She's insidious
(Ha-ha!)
So perfidious
That you haven't even noticed
And the pity is
(The pity is, pity pity pity pity)
It's too late to fix anything
Now that everything has gone wrong
Thanks to Agatha
(Ha!)
Naughty Agatha!
It's been Agatha all along!
(spoken) And I killed Sparky, too!

Marvel has been releasing episodic albums for WandaVision every week, just as its sister company Lucasfilm did for both seasons of The Mandalorian. “Agatha All Along” is available as part of WandaVision: Episode 7 (Original Soundtrack) released under license by Marvel Music.

WandaVision is available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes air every Friday — WandaVision episode 8 drops February 26, with the series finale WandaVision episode 9 releasing March 5.

Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy M62 to Launch in Malaysia on March 3, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy F62

